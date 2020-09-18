Some college football teams in North Carolina have not played a game yet. Other teams will not play at all this year.
Most notable is East Carolina and N.C. State both are 0-0 entering the weekend.
But it felt like a real college football Saturday last weekend. Games kicked off at noon and lasted into the early Sunday a.m. hours.
Last Saturday signaled it’s time to start Year 2 of “Battle for N.C.” weekly rankings of the state’s best college football teams.
Here’s a warning for UNC fans on what follows, and the first installment:
1. Appalachian State (1-0)
Saturday’s game: at Marshall, 3:30 p.m, CBS.
Why No. 1? This top billing is more about the past — don’t forget the Mountaineers’ 34-31 win at UNC in September of 2019 — and the future, with a big opportunity against Marshall, compared to ASU’s 35-20 opening win over Charlotte. App. State has simply been the most consistent team in the state the last handful of years, highlighted by a 11-2 record in 2018 and 13-1 last season.
2. North Carolina (1-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Charlotte, canceled.
Why No. 2? The Associated Press ranks UNC 12th and Appalachian State No. 23. The COVID-19 abbreviated schedule sets up nicely for the Tar Heels, but in this space, the Heels have a little more catching up to do to the Mountaineers.
3. Duke (0-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Boston College, noon, ESPN3.
Why No. 3? Duke traveled to mighty Notre Dame and showed some toughness, losing 27-13 after coming in a 21.5-point underdog. More important was quarterback Chase Brice, who used to be Trevor Lawrence’s backup at Clemson, showed he has skills and awareness to potentially lead the Blue Devils to a surprising season.
4. N.C. State (0-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 4? The Wolfpack is undefeated, yet winless. The team dealt with COVID-19 issues during the preseason and enters this weekend as a wild card, but also capable of beating Wake Forest if it gets steady play from quarterback Devin Leary for a solid opening state-ment.
5. Wake Forest (0-1)
Saturday’s game: at N.C. State, 8 p.m, ACC Network.
Why No. 5? Wake lost a lot of firepower from last year’s offense and it’s unfair to judge this squad on a 37-13 defeat to Clemson last Saturday night in the national spotlight. The Tigers were humming. A much more manageable opponent for Wake is on tap with a trip to Raleigh and a shot to already shake up these rankings.