Last weekend’s results did more confirming than changing.
North Carolina proved its top billing with a runaway victory over N.C. State, which is still solid as the second-best team in the state. Wake Forest also improved to 2-0 against the state of Virginia with an impressive 23-16 upset of then-No. 19 Virginia Tech.
The game to watch this weekend is Charlotte at Duke in a matchup bound to affect the No. 5 spot in the following rankings:
1. North Carolina (4-1)
Saturday’s game: at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 1? Facing rival N.C. State the week after a disheartening loss to Florida State was a perfect setup for UNC, which overwhelmed the Wolfpack in all phases. The Tar Heels used six different rushers to churn out 326 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
2. N.C. State (4-2)
Saturday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 2? State wasn’t expected to beat UNC, which was magnified without injured quarterback Devin Leary. This is not a good year to have to experiment with rotating QBs.
3. Wake Forest (3-2)
Saturday’s game: at Syracuse, noon, ACC Network.
Why No. 3? The Demon Deacons are red-hot after starting their season with very different losses to Clemson and N.C. State. Wake led Va. Tech 10-0 at the end of the first quarter last Saturday and 20-10 early in the third quarter.
4. Appalachian State (3-1)
Saturday’s game: at UL-Monroe, 4 p.m., ESPNU.
Why No. 4? Fifth-year senior quarterback Zac Thomas reminded a national ESPN audience last Thursday night he is still the QB at App. State, throwing four touchdowns and adding a rushing TD in a 45-17 win over Arkansas State. Not nearly as many people will be paying attention in the late afternoon matchup versus winless Louisiana-Monroe.
5. Charlotte (2-2)
Saturday’s game: at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 5? It’s been a struggle for veteran coach David Cutcliffe and Duke, but maybe the Blue Devils can rally with upcoming in-state games versus Charlotte, North Carolina and Wake Forest. Pesky Charlotte is an underdog to Duke despite scoring a total of 87 points the last two weeks in wins over North Texas and Florida International.