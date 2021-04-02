When UNC Wilmington beat East Carolina on March 17, UNCW looked like a prime championship contender in the Colonial Athletic Association. But that has not been backed up by the Seahawks’ sluggish play through two CAA weekends.
UNCW lost two of three at College of Charleston last weekend. The result is Atlantic Coast Conference teams Wake Forest and Duke, which have both started to gain some momentum, passing UNCW in these in-state college baseball rankings.
Here’s the full top-five and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: vs. Cincinnati.
Why No. 1? North Carolina was on the verge of a 2-0 midweek record versus ECU, but the Pirates rallied to beat UNC earlier in the week and that only added to their solid resume as the best team in the state.
UNC led 10-6 in the eighth inning at Clark-LeClair Stadium. ECU winning 11-10 an inning later served as an emotional comeback victory, but No. 11 ECU also has had to move on from that win to quickly focus on the American Athletic Conference.
The Pirates are considered heavy favorites in the AAC and should be able to rely on their pitching depth the rest of the way in four-game American series.
2. North Carolina
This weekend: at Florida State.
Why No. 2? It was a slugfest for the Tar Heels versus ECU, which made more sense than UNC losing all three of its games to rival N.C. State. The combination of those four results has the Heels reeling a bit heading into another difficult matchup at Florida State.
UNC needs at least one win in Tallahassee, Fla., especially with its next midweek contest against South Carolina. A second victory at FSU certainly would put UNC back on track.
3. Wake Forest
This weekend: at Louisville.
Why No. 3? Wake’s weekend series at Miami, versus Georgia Tech, at Florida State and now at Louisville make for a really difficult stretch of games, but it also has brought about opportunities.
The Demon Deacons prevailed at FSU last weekend, winning 8-7 and 12-10 after a 2-1 defeat in Game 1. That series is why Wake jumped from No. 5 to third.
4. Duke
This weekend: at Miami.
Why No. 4? Wake Forest’s RPI ranking on Thursday afternoon was No. 42. Duke was only two spots behind at No. 44.
They play a series in Winston-Salem in a few weeks. For now, Wake has a slight edge over the Blue Devils, whose best weekend so far is taking two of three from Pittsburgh in Durham.
5. UNC Wilmington
This weekend: vs. Elon.
Why No. 5? College of Charleston, not UNCW, is leading the CAA South Division with a 4-2 record.
The Seahawks are still 13-8 overall (started 2-4 in the Colonial) thanks to a hot start to their season. Moving forward, they need to pick up more wins and improve on their RPI ranking that dropped into the 80s.