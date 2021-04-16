Sorting out the Atlantic Coast Conference in baseball, which is rooted in North Carolina teams, is difficult.
For all in-state purposes, East Carolina has proven to be the top team. Then, arguments can be made for or against how North Carolina or N.C. State stacks up against Duke or Wake Forest, but Charlotte also is worthy and checks in at No. 3 this week. The 49ers are championship contenders in Conference USA, which also features Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion.
Here’s the full top five this week in N.C. and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: at Houston.
Why No. 1? There was some speculation earlier in the week about the ECU-Houston series not happening because of COVID-19 issues at Houston, but the Pirates planned to make the trip to Texas with their already 8-0 record in the American Athletic Conference.
The Cougars are typically plenty talented and an AAC contender, but they have really struggled this year and went 1-7 combined the last two weekends. Still, this is an important series for the Pirates because their home record is 22-1 and they are 4-4 in road games.
2. North Carolina
This weekend: at Pittsburgh.
Why No. 2? UNC is 4-3 since its four-game losing streak in late March, capped by a dominating 21-8 rout of Duke last Sunday in their rubber match in Chapel Hill.
UNC hit four home runs in that finale. It led 18-6 — a football score? — after five innings.
This weekend at Pitt is a prime opportunity for the Heels to thrive again, especially with matchups later on their schedule against Notre Dame, Louisville and Miami.
3. Charlotte
This weekend: vs. Texas-San Antonio.
Why No. 3? Charlotte has been unranked recently in this space mainly because of streaky play, including a 1-6 record in a seven-game span about a month ago, but the 49ers are currently on a hot streak. They are 11-1 in C-USA.
They were swept by ECU at Clark-LeClair Stadium on March 12-14, but the 49ers also have a valuable midweek win over Tennessee. The Volunteers on Wednesday were No. 3 in the RPI rankings, and Charlotte had risen to No. 21.
4. N.C. State
This weekend: at Notre Dame.
Why No. 4? The Wolfpack jumps Duke and also Wake Forest because N.C. State now owns series sweeps over UNC and Boston College. NCSU won all three of its games last weekend at BC, including an opening with a 20-5 rout and closing with a 7-0 shutout.
State went 1-8 combined against Georgia Tech, Miami and Louisville to begin ACC play, but since then has figured out the right pitching combinations to gain momentum in a very demanding league.
5. Wake Forest
This weekend: at Duke.
Why No. 5? Clarity and simplicity collide this weekend in Durham. Wake is 11-15 overall and 5-12 in the ACC, and Duke is 14-15 and 6-12, respectively.
The series winner will be fifth next week.