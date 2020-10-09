East Carolina, Charlotte and Duke are all winless so far in this unique college football season. Among that trio, who is the fifth-best team in the state?
Charlotte is fifth this week, replacing ECU, because the 49ers were competitive throughout against Appalachian State and they led Florida Atlantic last weekend before FAU rallied to a 21-17 victory. Duke has the most glaring winless record at 0-4, and the Pirates faced a big deficit too early in each of their two games.
Here’s an updated look at the top-five:
1. North Carolina (2-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Virginia Tech, noon, ABC.
Why No. 1? The Tar Heels have a strong hold on the top spot. Many people didn’t expect them to be flawless last Saturday at Boston College in their return to action. Those people were right, but the Heels still won, 26-22, heading into a bigger matchup versus Virginia Tech.
2. N.C. State (2-1)
Saturday’s game: at Virginia, noon, ACC Network.
Why No. 2? The Wolfpack jumps Appalachian State because it owns the best win in the state, rallying for a 30-29, comeback victory last Saturday (at noon on the ACC Network) at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh. The win made NCSU fans forget, at least for a little bit, about the team’s dud of a performance the previous weekend at Virginia Tech.
3. Appalachian State (2-1)
Saturday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 3? More waiting for App. State, which has been trying to manage COVID-19 cases and isolation and scheduling shifts. The next game on the App. schedule is now Oct. 22 versus Arkansas State.
4. Wake Forest (1-2)
Friday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 4? The Demon Deacons used seven ball-carriers in a 66-14 rout of Campbell last weekend, led by Christian Beal-Smith (130 yards, 3 TDs) and Kenneth Walker (105, TD).Unfortunately for Wake and its run game, there is no immediate chance for momentum because it doesn’t play again until Oct. 17 against Virginia.
5. Charlotte (0-2)
Saturday’s game: at North Texas, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Why No. 5? Charlotte scored first against App. State and also led FAU, which trailed the 49ers 10-0 during the third quarter. The race is on for when Charlotte, ECU or Duke secures its first win.