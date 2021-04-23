Determining the top two college baseball teams in North Carolina used to be easy, but the No. 2 slot has become blurry.
North Carolina looked good against East Carolina earlier in the year but was later swept by N.C. State. Charlotte is vastly improved from recent years and 14-2 in Conference USA, but it hasn’t had to face the weekly grind of an Atlantic Coast Conference schedule like other in-state clubs.
Games this weekend (Charlotte versus Old Dominion and UNC hosting Miami) should help provide more clarity.
Here’s the full top five and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: vs. UCF.
Why No. 1? The No. 1 team is still easy. It is clearly East Carolina.
The Pirates haven’t played since April 11. Two games against UCF today as part of a four-game series at Clark-LeClair Stadium will put the Pirates back in action and be a solid test. The Knights are 6-3 in their last nine games and won a series at Ole Miss in February.
2. North Carolina
This weekend: vs. Miami.
Why No. 2? Charlotte is almost ready to take over this spot, and it will likely happen if UNC doesn’t win its series against Miami. The Hurricanes come to Chapel Hill with a No. 20 RPI ranking.
The Heels also will host Charlotte on Tuesday, which inevitably will help with determining the right pecking order of in-state teams. Helping UNC, for now, is its 12-12 ACC record.
3. Charlotte
This weekend: vs. Old Dominion.
Why No. 3? National metrics love the 49ers. They are ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and hold a No. 18 RPI entering their critical series against ODU. After a key midweek contest at North Carolina, the 49ers will then travel to Old Dominion next weekend for another four-game set against the Monarchs.
Charlotte is on the rise, and its upcoming set of nine games will be telling on whether it should be No. 2 or No. 3 in the state.
4. N.C. State
This weekend: vs. Virginia Tech.
Why No. 4? Boosted by its recent sweep over North Carolina, maybe the Wolfpack could soon have a claim for No. 2 in these rankings.
An NCSU rubber match win last Sunday at Notre Dame would have been huge, but the Irish cruised to an 11-2 victory. After no midweek contest, N.C. State gets another juicy opportunity this weekend in welcoming in No. 22 Va. Tech.
5. Duke
This weekend: at Virginia.
Why No. 5? The Wake Forest-Duke series winner from last week was bound for this spot. Duke earned it with an 11-2 victory Saturday followed by 11-7 win Sunday to take two of three in the series.
The Blue Devils (17-16) followed with a midweek shutout over Liberty for sneaky momentum on a three-game win streak. UNC Wilmington (18-13) also is in consideration moving forward.