Only two weekends remain in the college baseball regular season.
This is the penultimate set of these rankings.
The top four teams feel solid and pretty settled, but No. 5 is where some fluidity could still exist. Campbell, Duke and UNC Wilmington all take an overall winning record into this weekend and are the candidates to finish fifth in the state.
The pecking order at the top is established with East Carolina followed by Charlotte, N.C. State and North Carolina.
Here’s this week’s full top five and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: at Cincinnati.
Why No. 1? ECU’s most important weekend of the season was a week ago when it went 3-1 against Tulane at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates moved back into first place in the American Athletic Conference and are hoping to stay.
Also very important to ECU’s resume is its three-game sweep over Charlotte on March 12-14, which also was in Greenville.
2. Charlotte
This weekend: at Rice.
Why No. 2? Like East Carolina, Charlotte is aiming to make a postseason run and is hoping to set that up with strong play the next few weeks. The 49ers easily dispatched of lowly Marshall last weekend, winning all four games.
A trip to tradition-rich Rice presents a new set of challenges for the 49ers, who are boosted by their No. 16 RPI and 35-14 record. Charlotte will then close its regular season versus UNC Wilmington.
3. N.C. State
This weekend: at Pittsburgh.
Why No. 3? N.C. State was off last weekend and returned to action with a 9-1 victory over UNCW on Tuesday.
The Wolfpack (23-14, 14-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit four home runs and limited the Seahawks to three hits. State will be looking to continue its prowess on the pitching mound when it plays at Pitt in one of the more intriguing series of the ACC weekend. NCSU has lost only one league series (at Notre Dame) since April 4.
4. North Carolina
This weekend: vs. Louisville.
Why No. 4? Helping UNC is not its overall record (21-22), but its 14-16 mark in the ACC. Duke, by comparison, is 21-20 overall but hampered by a 10-17 record in the ACC, and it already lost a series to the Tar Heels.
Still, Carolina needs a decent showing against Louisville this weekend. It lost 3-2 to UNC Greensboro on Tuesday for a 1-6 record in its last seven games.
5. Campbell
This weekend: at USC Upstate.
Why No. 5? Duke has a No. 48 RPI and UNC Wilmington is 8-2 in its last 10 games, but Campbell has the best overall record at 27-14 and is on the verge of a huge series versus South Carolina Upstate in the Big South Conference. The Camels are on a four-game win streak, capped by beating Winthrop.
Duke hosts Virginia Tech this weekend.