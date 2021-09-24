Which is more impressive — a home win over Duke or a victory at Marshall?
Charlotte won Week 1 against Duke. East Carolina is coming off a 42-38 road win at Marshall, which, combined with the Pirates’ opening three-game schedule of Appalachian State, South Carolina and the Thundering Herd, jumps ECU past Charlotte as the No. 5 college football team in the state.
Wake Forest also makes a big jump this week from No. 4 to No. 2. The Demon Deacons are 3-0 and have another important game Saturday at Virginia with a shot for their own impressive 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference start.
Here’s a full updated top-five:
1. North Carolina (2-1)
Saturday’s game: at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 1? UNC just missed tallying 700 yards in a rout last Saturday against Virginia, totaling 699. The importance of the Tar Heels’ next game is it is their first road contest since an opening loss to Va. Tech.
2. Wake Forest (3-0)
Today’s game: at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Why No. 2? Credit to Wake, which started 4-0 in 2019, ‘17 and ‘16. Is this another 4-0 start? I wouldn’t bet against it.
3. Appalachian State
Thursday: Hosted Marshall, late game.
Why No. 3? App State’s close loss to Miami has lost some luster because of the Hurricanes’ 1-2 record after a blowout defeat to Michigan State. October will be huge for App State, including games against Louisiana and Coastal Carolina.
4. N.C. State (2-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN.
Why No. 4? No team in the state, or the ACC, has a bigger opportunity Saturday than the Wolfpack in Raleigh. Clemson and NCSU have developed a nice little rivalry and generated storylines in recent years, but the Wolfpack has lacked in significant wins.
5. East Carolina (1-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Charleston Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN+.
Why No. 5? Charlotte has a 2-1 record, but ECU has the best win. If the teams played at a neutral site this weekend, the Pirates would probably be favored.