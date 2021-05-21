East Carolina was the most consistent college baseball team in North Carolina during the regular season and finished with No. 1 in the state distinction.
ECU also was a Top 25 club all year and is aiming for an American Athletic Conference championship and NCAA regional host spot at this point in the season.
N.C. State’s surge in April and May has been impressive as well, enough so that it deserved consideration for the No. 2 in-state spot that ultimately went to Charlotte. The 49ers are on the list of 20 NCAA regional host candidates and could win the Conference USA championship.
Here’s the final full top five and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: at South Florida.
Why No. 1? ECU’s inclusion inside the top-15 of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 was a mainstay. The Pirates have not lost a weekend series all year.
Their most impressive weekends were a sweep of Charlotte combined with going 3-1 against Tulane at Clark-LeClair Stadium earlier this month. ECU and Tulane are the two best teams in the American Athletic Conference, but it’s the Pirates who have earned national headlines along the way and are the top team in this state.
2. Charlotte
This weekend: vs. UNC Wilmington.
Why No. 2? Charlotte winning the Conference USA regular season title would be a big-time accomplishment. The league is one of the best in the country, led at the top by the 49ers and a few other teams hoping for fruitful postseasons.
Charlotte not winning a game at ECU was costly, but the prospect of a C-USA championship helps it stay ahead of N.C. State.
3. N.C. State
This weekend: vs. Florida State.
Why No. 3? This feels a bit unfair to the Wolfpack, given the way it is playing in Atlantic Coast Conference series, but also a rough start by the ‘Pack can’t be ignored. NCSU began 1-8 in the ACC after it was swept by Louisville.
Now, N.C. State is one of the hottest teams in the country and on the verge of being sent to an NCAA regional as a team that will be difficult to eliminate.
4. North Carolina
This weekend: at Georgia Tech.
Why No. 4? Any thought of UNC being replaced at No. 4 was quashed when the Tar Heels swept Louisville last weekend. They won 5-0, 5-1 and 10-5 in Chapel Hill.
It has been an up-and-down season for Carolina, but it also will finish with a winning ACC record if it can pull off two wins at a quality Ga. Tech squad.
5. Campbell
This weekend: vs. High Point.
Why No. 5? It was a noticeable late-season run by UNC Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Association, but Campbell got to 30 wins in more impressive fashion with a sweep last weekend at USC Upstate. The Camels won 8-0 on Sunday to reach a 30-14 record.
Another key component for this fifth spot is the Camels earlier this week were inside the top 40 in the RPI rankings. UNCW was in the 80s.