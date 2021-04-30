North Carolina did its part last weekend in baseball with two wins and a loss while hosting Miami, but what Charlotte and N.C. State did was better.
After Charlotte went 3-1 against Old Dominion and the 49ers moved up to No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday, it’s time for them to claim the second-best team in the state. The 49ers, who also beat UNC on Tuesday night, are as good as anyone in Conference USA, which has four ranked teams in Charlotte (16), Louisiana Tech (16), Southern Miss (23) and No. 25 ODU.
N.C. State is surging and recorded another sweep a week ago with three wins over then-No. 22 Virginia Tech in Raleigh.
Last weekend’s results caused some changes to these rankings. Here’s why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: at Wichita State.
Why No. 1? ECU and Charlotte are hoping to be in-state NCAA regional hosts.
The No. 10 Pirates have four weekend series remaining, three of which are on the road. They enter the Wichita series with a 4-4 away record and need their starting pitching behind Gavin Williams to step up and provide quality outings to win the series against the Shockers.
2. Charlotte
This weekend: at Old Dominion.
Why No. 2? After Charlotte was swept by East Carolina and followed with a midweek defeat to Wake Forest in mid-March, the 49ers have looked like a top-10 team. They are 22-4 in their last 26 games, capped by scoring all four of their runs in the 10th inning to win 4-1 in Chapel Hill.
Charlotte’s season really gained steam when it started 11-0 in April.
3. N.C. State
This weekend: at Wake Forest.
Why No. 3? Sweeps matter, and that has been the Wolfpack’s specialty. NCSU is 12-12 in the ACC thanks to sweeps of UNC, Boston College and most recently Va. Tech.
What puts the Wolfpack ahead of the Tar Heels also is its wins over UNC were lopsided in late March — 9-2, 6-1 and 8-3. N.C. State on Wednesday was No. 38 in the RPI rankings. The Heels were No. 53.
4. North Carolina
This weekend: at Notre Dame.
Why No. 4? Aforementioned details have not favored UNC and Notre Dame is ranked No. 8 in the nation, but the good part of that for the Tar Heels is it could work to their advantage with a win or two in South Bend, Ind.
Most of the remaining games on Carolina’s schedule will carry a significant weight as it tries to seal a spot in the NCAA tournament field as a potentially dangerous regional No. 3 seed.
5. Duke
This weekend: Off.
Why No. 5? UNC Wilmington has a losing record in the Colonia Athletic Association (5-7) and Campbell’s 20-13 overall mark in noticeable, but the Camels also were routed by both Duke and N.C. State earlier in the year.
The Blue Devils are likely to struggle at Louisville next weekend, which is why Campbell is lurking in the “sixth spot” heading into its weekend games versus UNC Asheville. Duke is 18-18 overall and 9-15 in the ACC.