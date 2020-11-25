Appalachian State was good for three-plus quarters last Saturday afternoon at Coastal Carolina, but that wasn’t good enough. Unbeaten Coastal scored two touchdowns inside the final 3 minutes for a 34-23 victory in a Sun Belt showdown.
The Mountaineers weren’t able to ruin an undefeated season, but in Raleigh, N.C. State did with a 15-14 win over then-No. 21 Liberty.
It was a costly loss for App. State, and another solid win by the Wolfpack. Here are the updated rankings:
1. North Carolina (6-2)
Friday’s game: vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ABC.
Why No. 1? There are a few scenarios left for UNC to make the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. They all start with the Tar Heels upsetting the Irish in one of college football’s marquee games of the weekend.
2. N.C. State (6-3)
Saturday’s game: at Syracuse, noon, ACC Network.
Why No. 2? Aside from a lackluster performance at Virginia Tech in late September, NCSU has been consistent in its efforts. Three interceptions thrown by Malik Willis were part of a rough night for Liberty’s quarterback versus the ‘Pack.
3. Appalachian State (6-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Troy, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Why No. 3? App. State keeps the edge, for now, over Wake Forest by a slim margin. How the Mountaineers perform against a schedule that is pretty difficult the rest of the way will determine if they stay at No. 3 or drop to fourth.
4. Wake Forest (4-3)
Saturday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 4? Wake’s game against Duke was canceled, unfortunately wiping out an in-state matchup. It will be tough for the Demon Deacons when, or if, they play against Miami and Notre Dame, because those are teams that can’t afford late-season upset losses.
5. East Carolina (2-6)
Saturday’s game: vs. SMU, noon, ESPN-Plus.
Why No. 5? Duke and ECU are both 2-6 with collective wins over bad teams. The Pirates get the nod mainly because of how well they played at ranked Tulsa on Oct. 30 in a controversial defeat.