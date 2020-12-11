N.C. State’s regular season was worth following and East Carolina ended on a high note, but an in-state matchup last weekend in Chapel Hill and expected blowout by North Carolina sealed these rankings.
UNC throttled Western Carolina, 49-9, for a perfect 4-0 record in in-state games. Most notable were wins over N.C. State and Wake Forest, clinching that the Heels were the best college football team in the state, even if they lose their next game to Miami.
Here’s the final top-five:
1. North Carolina (7-3)
Saturday’s game: at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC.
Why No. 1? Quarterback D’Eriq King and Miami are the better team for this weekend’s matchup, but that doesn’t mean the Heels aren’t the best in N.C. The key game for UNC was a 48-21 rout of rival N.C. State on Oct. 24.
2. N.C. State (8-3)
Saturday’s game: Regular season complete.
Why No. 2? Dave Doeren will receive some votes for Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. The Wolfpack closed its regular season on a four-game win streak and went 7-3 in the ACC after a 6-10 combined league record from 2018 and ‘19.
3. Appalachian State (7-3)
Saturday’s game: at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 3? There is a significant gap between UNC and NCSU versus the rest of these teams. App. State missed on a few opportunities to knock off a ranked team, but racked up victories against its other opponents to fit perfectly in this No. 3 spot.
4. Wake Forest (4-3)
Saturday’s game: at Louisville, noon, ACC Network.
Why No. 4? A strange year for Wake continued this week when one of its better players, running back Kenneth Walker, opted out for the rest of the season. There is a high level of unpredictability on how the Demon Deacons will play in whatever games they have left, beginning against Louisville.
5. East Carolina (3-6)
Saturday’s game: Season complete.
Why No. 5? Unlike in coach Mike Houston’s first season, when ECU struggled in the American Athletic Conference but took advantage of a light nonconference slate, the key to Houston’s second season was the Pirates’ going 3-5 in the AAC. It was a noticeable step forward in their long-term plans.