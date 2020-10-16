How does North Carolina’s football team compare to Miami and Notre Dame, or even Clemson? Are the Tar Heels a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff?
UNC is up to No. 5 in the nation, and answers will come in the coming weeks and months, but there’s no doubting right now who has the best team in this state.
The Tar Heels strengthened their resume by scoring 56 points in a 56-45 win over Virginia Tech. As for the fifth spot, Charlotte stays despite wins by Duke, East Carolina and the 49ers.
Here are the rankings:
1. North Carolina (3-0)
Saturday’s game: at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ABC.
Why No. 1? The Tar Heels are rolling and Florida State is bad. Still, UNC needs to make sure FSU doesn’t somehow channel the 1997 Seminoles and ruin UNC’s dream season.
2. N.C. State (3-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 2? State mixed big plays from quarterback Devin Leary, running back Bam Knight and its defense for valuable wins at Pittsburgh and Virginia. Now, it gets real fun for the Wolfpack, which hosts Duke and then travels to UNC.
3. Appalachian State (2-1)
Saturday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 3? An opening win against Charlotte and 17-7 loss at Marshall look even better now, especially considering the Thundering Herd is 3-0 and looking like a serious Conference USA championship contender.
4. Wake Forest (1-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 4? Wake hasn’t played since Oct. 2. Virginia’s run defense versus the Demon Deacons’ running backs will be the matchup to watch Saturday.
5. Charlotte (1-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Florida International, 8 p.m., ESPNU.
Why No. 5? Duke, technically, secured the first win among the Blue Devils, Charlotte and East Carolina last Saturday because the Devils kicked off at noon and defeated Syracuse, 38-24.
But Charlotte deserves proper credit for routing North Texas and competitive losses to App. State and Florida Atlantic.