The three most important college baseball series this weekend for in-state purposes are North Carolina versus Duke, UNC Wilmington at Oklahoma State and Charlotte at Florida International.
Charlotte is not currently in these rankings, but the 49ers are 18-9 following a four-game sweep of Florida Atlantic and they boast an impressive 7-1 Conference USA record. UNCW needs to be at least competitive at Oklahoma State, which is ranked No. 14 in the country, to stay in the rankings.
East Carolina is still very solid at No. 1. Here’s the full top-five and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: vs. Memphis.
Why No. 1? National discussions about ECU recently have centered around the team’s fit as a regional host or possible top-8 national seed for the NCAA tournament.
The Pirates have vaulted into that position thanks to their bullpen, timely hitting and consistency. ECU went 5-0 last week, beating North Carolina in midweek action and then four victories over Cincinnati, and the Pirates have the potential also to overwhelm Memphis this weekend at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Memphis started 1-3 in the AAC a week ago at Tulane.
2. North Carolina
This weekend: vs. Duke.
Why No. 2? The most important game last weekend for UNC at Florida State was the first game of their series, which the Tar Heels won 4-3 on April 2 thanks to 16 total strikeouts delivered by their pitchers. UNC lost the next two contests, for a 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference record, but the key for Carolina in Tallahassee, Fla., was simply stopping a four-game losing streak.
The Tar Heels also recorded a one-run win over South Carolina on Tuesday, which helped their RPI.
3. Wake Forest
This weekend: vs. Virginia Tech.
Why No. 3? No ranking feels more right than Wake Forest being the No. 3 team in the state. The Demon Deacons being 5-9 in the ACC is far inferior to UNC’s 9-9 mark, but Wake’s resume also is superior to Duke and other in-state clubs.
Wake went 1-2 last weekend at Louisville, which aligned with it going 1-2 in earlier series versus Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. The Deacs (10-12 overall) have the opportunity to rack up more wins in April, which could begin this weekend versus Virginia Tech.
4. Duke
This weekend: at North Carolina.
Why No. 4? Duke was swept at talented Miami last weekend, including 11-5 and 7-1 defeats for the final two games of the series.
The Blue Devils also went 0-2 versus ECU earlier in the year. They have slipped recently with a 2-7 record in their last nine ACC games, but they can reverse that trend if they have a big weekend in Chapel Hill against the rival Tar Heels.
5. UNC Wilmington
This weekend: at Oklahoma State.
Why No. 5? UNCW has another week to prove it should stay in this spot, because Charlotte and a few other teams are thriving in chase mode.
Helping the Seahawks is their 10-2 rout of East Carolina on March 17. UNCW won two of three versus scrappy Elon a week ago, but it needs to avoid being swept by Oklahoma State.