Here we go.
N.C. State has already defeated Wake Forest and just beat Duke. On Saturday afternoon, the Wolfpack faces North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Also, Duke hosts Charlotte on Halloween night.
These games are bound to either validate or change the order of the teams ranked below:
1. North Carolina (3-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. N.C. State, noon, ESPN
Why No. 1? UNC looked lethargic in an upset loss last Saturday night at motivated Florida State. There should be no shortage of motivation for the Tar Heels now to bounce back and look right against rival NCSU.
2. N.C. State (4-1)
Saturday’s game: at North Carolina, noon, ESPN.
Why No. 2? The Wolfpack is going for the rare trifecta of beating Duke, UNC and Wake Forest in the same season. It could do it among its first six games, actually, and that would seal the top spot as the best team in the state. There are plenty of reasons to watch what happens in Chapel Hill.
3. Wake Forest (2-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 3? Maybe it’s some recency bias with Appalachian State’s lull of games and maybe its the impressive nature of Wake’s 40-23 win over Virginia. The combination jumps the Demon Deacons past App. State and into the No. 3 slot.
4. Appalachian State (2-1)
Thursday’s game: vs. Arkansas State, late.
Why No. 4? The Mountaineers kicked off in Boone against Arkansas State on Thursday night in their return to action and first game since Sept. 26. We should know more about App. State’s capabilities by next weekend.
5. Charlotte (1-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. UTEP, noon, ESPN-Plus.
Why No. 5? I’ll stick with the 49ers and their unorthodox 1-2 record heading into the weekend as a two-touchdown favorite over UTEP. Duke is 1-5 and East Carolina (1-3) just missed on a big win against Navy, losing 27-23 a week ago.