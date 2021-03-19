There are intense weekly college baseball battles throughout the state of North Carolina, and it’s time to keep score on these battles.
This is the first installment of Battle for N.C. college baseball rankings. As the only in-state team in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, East Carolina starts at No. 1.
Here’s why ECU is first and more on the rest of the top five:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: vs. Illinois State.
Why No. 1? Even with a lackluster midweek performance at UNC Wilmington, ECU’s consistency has been among the best in the country. The team is 13-3, highlighted by two in-state victories over Duke and a three-game sweep of Charlotte, and the Pirates took two-of-three from scrappy Georgia Southern in Statesboro.
2. North Carolina
This weekend: at Boston College.
Why No. 2? Weekend series matter the most in college baseball. UNC is 0-2 against Liberty in midweek action, but more important is the Tar Heels’ 5-1 combined record against Clemson and Virginia. The Heels are tied for first in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division.
3. UNC Wilmington
This weekend: at William & Mary.
Why No. 3? UNCW began its season with a solid weekend sweep over VCU, and it is currently on a five-game win streak thanks to Wednesday’s 10-2 rout of ECU. The Seahawks have plenty of potential to rack up wins and move up in these rankings.
4. Duke
This weekend: at Notre Dame.
Why No. 4? The Blue Devils have hovered around .500 basically all season, which makes their 3-3 ACC record fitting heading into a big weekend against Notre Dame. Boosting Duke is its weekend series victory at Coastal Carolina and a top-20 RPI ranking.
5. UNC Greensboro
This weekend: vs. Samford.
Why No. 5? Two Godwins in the same rankings? Yes, former ECU coach Billy Godwin (not related to current ECU coach Cliff Godwin) has scored some big victories this year at UNCG, which is 11-5 already with midweek wins against N.C. State, Virginia Tech and Charlotte.