Next week is when the NCAA will determine 20 possible NCAA regional baseball hosts, which will ultimately be trimmed to the 16 actual hosts before the full 64-team postseason bracket is announced May 31.
Will East Carolina be a host? Will Charlotte be a host?
They both are in contention. The rest of the Battle for N.C. top five is also filled with regional-caliber teams.
Here’s the full top five and why:
1. East Carolina
This weekend: vs. Tulane.
Why No. 1? The Pirates going 4-4 in their last eight American Athletic Conference games set up their most important weekend of the season in hosting Tulane, beginning today with Game 1 at noon. The timing of this first place-versus-second place matchup also is intriguing, given the aforementioned decisions coming by the NCAA selection committee.
ECU is solid as the best team in the state. The more pressing question is whether the Pirates or Tulane end the weekend leading the AAC standings.
2. Charlotte
This weekend: vs. Marshall.
Why No. 2? Charlotte played a total of eight games versus fellow Top 25 club Old Dominion the last two weekends and won four of them. That hurt the 49ers’ stock a little bit, but their RPI on Wednesday was still No. 11 and they have a real sweep opportunity this weekend with four contests against a Marshall team that enters with an 8-28 record.
Rice and UNC Wilmington are the other teams left on Charlotte’s regular-season schedule, creating a lot of chances for the 49ers to improve their postseason resume. The Conference USA tournament also will have an impact of NCAA selections and seeding.
3. N.C. State
This weekend: Off.
Why No. 3? An impressive surge beginning in late March by N.C. State has it inside the top-40 in the RPI rankings and getting a timely break in the Atlantic Coast Conference with no games this weekend.
NCSU scored at least 11 runs in all three of its games versus Wake Forest. The latest projected field of 64 by D1Baseball.com actually had ECU as a host and N.C. State as the No. 3 seed in a Greenville Regional. That would be exciting and reminiscent of the 2019 regional held at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
4. North Carolina
This weekend: Off.
Why No. 4? UNC also is off this weekend, but it has been reeling lately and looked overmatched at times last weekend at Notre Dame. The three-games series sweep by ND included a 4-0 victory and 19-5 win.
The Tar Heels’ next AAC series is against Louisville, which is huge as they try to find some signature moments in May to make the NCAA tournament.
5. Campbell
This weekend: at Radford.
Why No. 5? Campbell makes it in this week following a weekend sweep of UNC Asheville and boosted by an 18-9 Big South record.
Duke could return to No. 5, but its schedule is much more difficult with upcoming series versus Louisville and Virginia Tech.