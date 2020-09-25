It’s excusable to be wrong in #2020, especially with any kind of prediction in sports.
The first installment of these in-state college football rankings had Appalachian State at No. 1, followed, in order, by North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest.
After App. State’s loss at Marshall and NCSU grinding out a high-scoring win over Wake, no team stays in their same spot from last week to this week.
A remix was already needed. Here are the updated rankings:
1. North Carolina (1-0)
Saturday’s game: Bye week.
Why No. 1? The Tar Heels maybe should have started at No. 1 based on their talent and hype, but they are here now and might be here to stay. Notable in the one game UNC has played was its opponent, Syracuse, did not score a touchdown in the 31-6 decision on Sept. 12.
2. Appalachian State (1-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Campbell, noon, ESPN-Plus.
Why No. 2? The Mountaineers are still an ideal Sun Belt champion pick, but they went to Conference USA member Marshall last Saturday and struggled with the physicality of the Thundering Herd and their run game. App. State also had the misfortune of losing a fumble into the end zone and missing a field goal during the fourth quarter.
3. N.C. State (1-0)
Saturday’s game: at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 3? When in doubt, trust the oddsmakers. N.C. State was viewed by many outlets as a 2.5-point favorite last Saturday night in its opener against rival Wake Forest. The Wolfpack won, 45-42, in a shootout that was tied, 35-35, at the end of the third quarter. There’s no doubt that was a valuable three-point win by the Wolfpack.
4. Wake Forest (0-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Notre Dame, postponed.
Why No. 4? Considering the Demon Deacons already lost to Clemson and were scheduled to play Notre Dame next, a win over N.C. State would have been very timely. Instead, the three-point loss means Wake is positioned just below the Wolfpack for in-state purposes.
5. East Carolina (0-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. UCF, noon, ABC.
Why No. 5? The key, for now, is the “0” in ECU’s loss column. Wake Forest’s early-season schedule is harsh, and the Pirates’ 0-0 record is simply more attractive than Duke at 0-2 after lopsided losses to Notre Dame (27-13) and Boston College (26-6).