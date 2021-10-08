After Charlotte’s loss to Illinois, the 49ers and East Carolina each have a 3-2 record. That fact confirms that putting the Pirates at No. 5 a week ago ahead of Charlotte was the correct call.
ECU scored 52 points in its important win over Tulane. Charlotte led twice during the first half at Illinois but was shut out after halftime in a 24-14 defeat.
Appalachian State scored a solid win at Georgia State as college football teams in the state are beginning to settle into their right spots. Nobody has a better resume than unbeaten Wake Forest.
Here’s a full updated top-five:
1. Wake Forest (5-0)
Saturday’s game: at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Why No. 1? The Demon Deacons are confident and red-hot through a handful of weeks. This will be only their second road game, but they did fine in the first with a 37-17 victory over Virginia.
2. N.C. State (4-1)
Next game: Oct. 16 at Boston College.
Why No. 2? State coach Dave Doeren said, “We did enough to win” in a 24-17 victory last Saturday against Louisiana Tech. After beating Clemson, facing La. Tech wasn’t an easy task, and now the Wolfpack gets a timely bye week.
3. Appalachian State (4-1)
Tuesday’s game: at Louisiana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Why No. 3? The Mountaineers have allowed a total of 100 points in five games. Their defense is stout and their next matchup is a big one against Louisiana, the Sun Belt West Division leader.
4. North Carolina (3-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN.
Why No. 4? Duke caught the wrong end of a frustrating 2-2 start by UNC, which routed the Blue Devils, 38-7, behind another 300-yard, three-touchdown passing game by Sam Howell. He has a 62.1 completion rate and 14 touchdown passes with four interceptions.
5. East Carolina (3-2)
Saturday’s game: at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN+.
Why No. 5? The Pirates have a shot at racking up more wins to potentially move up, but No. 5 is currently the perfect spot for ECU. The team has built upon on its comeback win against Marshall from Sept. 18.