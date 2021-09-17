The college football season already has included a North Carolina loss at Virginia Tech, N.C. State losing at Mississippi State and Appalachian State losing last Saturday night at Miami.
It has not been a banner two weeks for in-state teams, which includes an 0-2 start by East Carolina.
Wake Forest, however, should be feeling good and is in position to rise if it keeps winning. As for the top spot, UNC is in first place and could be there to stay. The Tar Heels do not play another road game until Oct. 30 at Notre Dame.
Here’s an updated top-five in the state:
1. North Carolina (1-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 1? The Tar Heels are back in the national rankings, at No. 21, and have a sneaky tough matchup Saturday night in Chapel Hill. They have lost four straight games to the Cavaliers.
2. Appalachian State (1-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Elon, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+.
Why No. 2? App State lost to Miami but jumps from No. 3 last week to No. 2 this week. The Mountaineers lost by two points to the Hurricanes, 25-23, while N.C. State dropped a 24-10 decision at Miss. State.
3. N.C. State (1-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Furman, 7:30 p.m. ESPN3.
Why No. 3? NCSU, which lost star linebacker Payton Wilson to a season-ending injury, gets a timely bounce-back opportunity against Furman. Its following opponent is Clemson.
4. Wake Forest (2-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN.
Why No. 4? FSU at Wake is one of the most attractive Atlantic Coast Conference matchups of the weekend, mainly because the Seminoles are coming off a shocking 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State. Wake Forest is a 5-point favorite by oddsmakers.
5. Charlotte (2-0)
Saturday’s game: at Georgia State, 7 p.m., ESPN+.
Why No. 5? Charlotte, Marshall and Texas-San Antonio are the three Conference USA teams with a 2-0 record. The 49ers were installed as the underdog against Georgia State despite GSU’s 0-2 record from losses to Army and UNC.