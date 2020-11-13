Another important noon game in Chapel Hill happens Saturday with Wake Forest’s visit to UNC.
North Carolina easily dispatched of Duke a week ago, winning 56-24. Wake, which is on a four-game win streak and coming off a bye, should provide a more competitive matchup. Oddsmakers have the Tar Heels as two-touchdown favorites.
The trickiest team to rank is N.C. State, which opened with a comeback win over the Demon Deacons but since then is 3-3 and has been inconsistent. An argument could be made for NCSU to be second or fourth.
Wake jumps the Wolfpack, setting up a 1-versus-2 matchup. Here’s why:
1. North Carolina (5-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Wake Forest, noon, ACC Network.
Why No. 1? Shocker: The Duke-UNC basketball games are always more exciting. In football, the Heels led 21-0 in the first quarter and it was 42-10 at halftime.
2. Wake Forest (4-2)
Saturday’s game: at North Carolina, noon ACC Network.
Why No. 2? Wake Forest is the hottest team in the state after a 4-0 record in October. Now it’s time to see if the Deacons are the best team.
3. N.C. State (4-3)
Saturday’s game: vs. Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 3? There have been a lot of what-ifs for the Wolfpack this season. Last Friday night in Raleigh it was what if D’Eriq King was still at Houston and didn’t transfer to Miami, which eked out a 44-41 victory thanks to King’s five touchdowns and 535 total yards.
4. Appalachian State (5-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Georgia State, 2:30 p.m, ESPN-Plus.
Why No. 4? App. State is heating up, and the schedule is about to get a lot more difficult. If the Mountaineers prevail during this upcoming stretch like so many of their past teams, they might easily go from fourth to first.
5. Duke (2-6)
Saturday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 5? There are other teams, but Duke is really the only option right now. The kicker, still, is the Blue Devils’ 53-19 rout of Charlotte on Halloween night.