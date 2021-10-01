The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week has N.C. State at No. 23 and Wake Forest is 24th.
In this space, Wake Forest has the current claim as the best team in the state. The Demon Deacons are 4-0. NCSU is 3-1 with a two-touchdown loss to Mississippi State.
They are scheduled to play in Winston-Salem on Nov. 13.
ECU stays at No. 5, but it’s really close with Charlotte. This is a major weekend upcoming for the Pirates.
Here’s a full updated top-five:
1. Wake Forest (4-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 1? They are No. 1 because they have no losses. It’s that simple. Wake also scored at least 35 points in all four of its games.
2. N.C. State (3-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN+/ACC Network Extra.
Why No. 2? The Wolfpack, its fans and coach Dave Doeren rightfully celebrated last week’s double-overtime win over Clemson in Raleigh. That outcome set up Wake Forest, N.C. State, Louisville or Boston College as the favorites to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division.
3. Appalachian State (3-1)
Saturday’s game: at Georgia State, 2 p.m., ESPN+.
Why No. 3? Marshall blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to ECU and couldn’t close out App. State the next week despite a nine-point lead in the fourth. ASU is a senior-led team about to hit a challenging October slate.
4. North Carolina (2-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Duke, noon, ESPN2.
Why No. 4? The opening-week loss at Virginia Tech was excusable. But falling 45-22 to Georgia Tech a week ago in a home game? Something isn’t clicking right in Chapel Hill.
5. East Carolina (2-2)
Saturday’s game: vs. Tulane, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+.
Why No. 5? Putting Charlotte (3-1) here makes a lot of sense, but the Pirates have the better win at Marshall. The ECU-Tulane game will provide the right answer for next week.