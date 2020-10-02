The state’s seven most recognizable college football teams, including the four in the Atlantic Coast Conference plus East Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte, have a combined 4-9 record.
The results have not been pretty, but this exercise must continue.
North Carolina is clearly No. 1 because it doesn’t have a loss and hasn’t hurt itself at all. Appalachian State feels pretty solid at No. 2, then it gets blurry. Duke sits outside the top-five because it is the only team already at 0-3.
Here’s the newest shot at it:
1. North Carolina (1-0)
Saturday’s game: at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC.
Why No. 1? The Tar Heels haven’t played since Sept. 12. Their 1-0 record combined with Boston College’s 2-0 mark puts that matchup in the 3:30 slot on ABC, giving UNC a shot to win and possibly grab a national top-10 spot.
2. Appalachian State (2-1)
Saturday’s game: Off this weekend.
Why No. 2? App. State owned the second half last Saturday against Campbell to pull away from the Camels. That was a good sign for the Mountaineers, but on Thursday they had to postpone their upcoming big matchup against Louisiana. The important October slate in the Sun Belt could still later include Mountaineers games versus Georgia Southern and Arkansas State.
3. N.C. State (1-1)
Saturday’s game: at Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network.
Why No. 3? The Wolfpack simply couldn’t hang last Saturday night with Virginia Tech. The Hokies are historically not known for a lot of offense, but they rolled to a 45-24 win over NCSU. State’s earlier victory over Wake Forest required some late recoil and was a quality result, but now it is in a tricky stretch of four out of five games on the road.
4. Wake Forest (0-2)
Friday’s game: vs. Campbell, 7 p.m., ACC Network.
Why No. 4? Wake avoided top-10 Notre Dame last weekend due to a COVID-related postponement and instead plays Campbell next. Sitting at 0-2, that’s quite a schedule swap for the Demon Deacons.
5. East Carolina (0-1)
Saturday’s game: at Georgia State, noon, ESPNU.
Why No. 5? After being overmatched by UCF, the Pirates have a huge game and a huge opportunity versus Georgia State. Another loss by ECU might make Duke or even Charlotte more appealing for this spot.