Appalachian State’s victory over East Carolina combined with Charlotte beating Duke prevents ECU from starting inside the top-five in a new season of “Battle for N.C.” college football rankings.
N.C. State played a bad team in South Florida and prevented that bad team from scoring a point, so it starts at No. 1 with some challenges left in its September schedule. There is no need to overreact to North Carolina’s tricky opener at Lane Stadium, where Virginia Tech’s fans and players seized the moment in knocking off UNC on a vulnerable night.
The final rankings last year were North Carolina followed by NCSU, App State, Wake Forest and ECU. Here’s a new set to begin this year:
1. N.C. State (1-0)
Saturday’s game: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
Why No. 1? The most impressive part of the Wolfpack’s 45-0 rout of USF was NCSU taking pride in shutting out the Bulls. N.C. State-Mississippi State could be one of the best games of Week 2.
2. North Carolina (0-1)
Saturday’s game: vs. Georgia State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 2? UNC still has quarterback Sam Howell, and its next six games are not at rowdy Lane Stadium. They will all be in Chapel Hill, providing plenty of opportunities to re-calibrate in key aspects.
3. Appalachian State (1-0)
Saturday’s game: at Miami, 7 p.m. ESPNU.
Why No. 3? A plethora of seniors helped the Mountaineers surprise some ECU fans in turning that game (33-19) into a tuneup for App State ahead of facing The U. Should App State be No. 1 or No. 2? The games Saturday night in Starkville, Miss., and Miami will help with answers.
4. Wake Forest (1-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Norfolk State, noon, ACC Network Extra.
Why No. 4? Wake and its experienced offensive pieces routed Old Dominion, 42-10, and the Deacons should enjoy another blowout for a 2-0 record before facing Florida State. Four of Wake’s first five games are in Winston-Salem.
5. Charlotte (1-0)
Saturday’s game: vs. Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m., ESPN3.
Why No. 5? As last weekend progressed, it became clear the Duke-Charlotte winner deserved this spot. A wild game was won by the 49ers thanks to a touchdown pass with 33 seconds remaining, and they rightfully got to celebrate their first-ever win over a Power Five team.