Desmond Ridder and a dandy of a defense.
The combination of an aggressive, imposing defense with an opportunistic quarterback in Ridder continued to thrive for No. 7 Cincinnati on Friday night in hosting East Carolina, which was not able to keep pace in a 55-17 loss.
Ridder had 279 total yards in the first half — 227 passing and 52 rushing — as ECU (1-6, 1-5 American Athletic Conference) saw a 14-7 deficit in the second quarter slip to a 35-10 halftime lead for the undefeated Bearcats. Enough cushion was created for the hosts in their senior night game at Nippert Stadium, and the Pirates’ losing streak was extended to four games ahead of a matchup at Temple.
ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers faced a steady pass rush yet again, getting sacked four times and throwing two interceptions in the opening half en route to completing 9-of-20 passes for 87 yards and three INTs. Ridder, a junior like Ahlers, was 24-of-31 for 327 yards and three touchdowns in addition to eight rushes for 75 yards and a TD.
“We are a much better team than that score shows, but we just made some mistakes, and you can’t make mistakes against a good football team,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “The roster has not changed from the bunch that beat South Florida at South Florida and took Navy to the last seconds in a very close game without our starting quarterback and then, for all intents and purposes, beat Tulsa at Tulsa. It’s the same roster. ... Is there things we still have to continue to bring along culture-wise? Yes, but our culture is so much better than it was a year ago and it’s going to continue to improve.
“We were facing 22- and 23-year-old guys tonight. There will be a day when these kids aren’t 18.”
Ahlers passed for 535 yards and four touchdowns a year ago in a 46-43 defeat to Cincy.
QB Gardner Minshew and the Pirates routed UC and first-year coach Luke Fickell, 48-20, in 2017. Fickell and the Bearcats are 3-0 versus ECU since then with an average scoring output of 52.33 points per game.
UC converted a fake punt in the fourth quarter, leading 42-10, that set up Alabama transfer running back Jerome Ford’s second rushing TD of the night and a 49-10 lead at the 5:41 mark. Rahjai Harris had a 1-yard touchdown run for ECU with 17 seconds remaining, only for UC’s Cameron Young to rip off a 75-yard TD at the 10-second mark to create the final score.
“It was 42-10 and we were able to force a punt in that situation and were ready to get the ball back for our offense and obviously, I don’t think anybody was expecting that, but we still have to be prepared,” said Houston, whose team finished with a 4-8 record last year in Houston’s debut season.
Houston added what was said during the postgame coaches’ meeting was, “Between us.”
Injuries in the game for the Pirates, who were outgained 653-293 in total yards, included to starting left tackle Nishad Strother.
“We don’t think it’s extremely serious, but we don’t know his status for next week though,” Houston said.
The senior-laden Bearcat defense came into the night yielding 2.8 yards per rush for the season. ECU averaged 4.12 yards (50 for 206) with a boost from backup running back Keaton Mitchell, who showed burst and scored on an 18-yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 Bearcats at the 10:36 mark in the second quarter. Mitchell finished with 124 rushing yards, on 17 carries in his first 100-yard outing of the season, compared to fellow freshman Rahjai Harris’ 23 rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
“Keaton is a very talented player and just like we talked about with Rahjai a copule weeks ago, we really like those guys as a 1-2 punch in the future and obviously (Keaton) did some good things tonight,” Houston said.
But Cincy’s defensive effort included an interception returned for a touchdown for the third straight year versus the Pirates. Linebacker Jarell White, who leads the American in tackles, did it this year when he was in perfect position in underneath coverage and snagged an Ahlers short pass and ran it 26 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 UC lead on the first play of the second quarter.
It was 21-10 Bearcats (7-0, 5-0) still before halftime when they recovered an onside kick attempt, benefited from a 15-yard targeting penalty on ECU’s Dre Terry and Ridder rifled an outside pass to Tre Tucker for a 45-yard touchdown. Ridder’s 7-yard touchdown run on the next UC possession came with 1:32 until halftime, making it 35-10.
Following an ECU force of a three-and-out early in the second quarter, the Bearcats scored a touchown on each of their final three drives of the second quarter.
East Carolina received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out, which was followed by 10-play, 79-yard drive by the hosts for a 7-0 lead. Ridder threw a 33-yard pass to Michael Young, who beat Malik Fleming to break free in his route, for the score.
After picking off Ahlers three times, the Bearcats have 12 interceptions this year with two TD passes allowed.
Pirate receiver C.J. Johnson was limited to one catch for 14 yards. Blake Proeld had two for 24 yards.