After East Carolina basketball's upset of Houston on Feb. 3, ECU's regular season ended with a total of five games wiped out by COVID-19 protocols and four losses.
ECU's final game of the regular season was Sunday with an 82-69 defeat to Cincinnati, which used a decisive 12-0 run just under the midway point of the second half for a 67-53 lead to seize control.
The Pirates (8-10, 2-10 American Athletic Conference) finished in last place in the AAC and were aiming to complete the regular season with a non-losing record for the first time since 2013-14 when they were 16-15 before a final mark of 17-17. They trailed 37-35 at halftime, and then the Bearcats enjoyed a 45-34 advantage in the final 20 minutes.
"You almost feel like it was three or four different seasons," Pirate coach Joe Dooley said. "It seems like opening the season at Charlotte (Nov. 27) was almost two seasons ago. You stop and you start. It's no one's fault and it's just been a very weird year for everybody. ... I do think we're better and we've gained, but we have to figure out some things of how to finish some games and when things are going a little sideways to make some plays and get some stops and make some shots."
ECU will be the No. 11 seed for the American tournament, matched up against sixth-seeded UCF on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
ECU's Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 23 points, boosted by making 9-of-11 free throws. The Pirates were 27-of-33 from the free throw line, but they made only 4-of-19 3-pointers.
"That was one thing we didn't do early in the season is we never got to the free throw line," Dooley said. "Now one of the reasons we're getting to the free throw line is because we're having to drive it because we haven't shot it well from the 3-point arc. I think some of that is conditioning. I think some of the shooting is a conditioning deal, because when you get tired and when you're not used to being tired like that, your legs go and then your technique goes. There's a multitude of problems we're trying to solve."
The team recognized seniors Bitumba Baruti, Tyrie Jackson, Ian Jones, Edra Luster, J.J. Miles and Evan Umstead before the game.
A 3-pointer by Miles gave the Pirates a 28-25 edge at the 6:31 mark in the first half. That served as the Pirates' first lead in a game since they were up 14-13 over SMU on Feb. 8 during the first half.
Their final lead versus the Bearcats (10-10, 8-6) was 42-41 after a basket by Gardner with 16:50 remaining. ECU struggled to make timely shots the rest of the way, finishing with a 30.8 shooting percentage in the second half.
"In the first half we were able to to do a little bit of both, scoring on both man and zone, but in the second half we went cold," Gardner said. "They went zone. If someone is cold when you are going zone, they just stuck to it. Just zone offense today really killed us."
Cincy was 12-of-30 from 3-point range.
Brandon Suggs' make from the outside cut UC's lead to 55-53 with 9:23 remaining. The Pirates then went on a costly scoring drought until a Tristen Newton triple made it 67-56 Bearcats at the 6:45 mark.
Miles scored eight points. Umstead made two free throws and Jones three FTs during the final minute.
Monk repeats, makes history
East Carolina women's basketball point guard Lashonda Monk earned the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year award for the second straight year.
The senior from Greensboro already entered this season as the ECU and AAC career record-holder for steals. She totaled 53 more, leading the American with 2.8 steals per game, for an updated career total of 363 steals.
She became the first player in league history to ever win the top defensive award twice.
"This is a great honor for Lashonda and I'm so happy for her," Pirate coach Kim McNeill said in a release. "It's hard to earn defensive player of the year once, to get it back-to-back years is remarkable. A combination of her natural instincts and our defensive system has helped her excel as the best defender in the conference. Monk has always had a passion to compete and she takes prde in wanting to guard the opposing team's best player. Defense is a mentality and Lashonda Monk exemplifies that approach everyday."
Monk, who also averaged 3.8 defensive rebounds and 13.7 points per game, was named to the AAC second-team. ECU is the No. 6 seed for the American tournament and will open in the quarterfinal round against No. 3 Houston on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ESPN+.