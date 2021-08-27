Safety Juan Powell and veteran linebackers Myles Berry and Aaron Ramseur, a sixth-year senior who has missed series of games throughout his career because of injuries, pushed to the forefront for the Pirate defense in recent weeks.
Ramseur or Berry are both in the running be starters on Monday’s depth chart for Thursday’s game versus Appalachian State. Being a starter or even a prominent backup, for Ramseur, would be part of his hope to play a full season after appearing in eight games each in 2019 and a year ago.
“We’ve seen flashes, and I want to see some consistency out of him is the big thing,” defensive coordinator Blake Harrell said of Ramseur after a practice earlier this week. “We’ve all seen it here and there, whether it was two years ago, I think the UCF game (career-high 14 tackles) or last year against South Florida (seven tackles, sack), the flashes of he can stop the run and get it on the ground and trigger and fit holes and tackle ball-carriers and all those things. We just have to see that on a consistent basis.
“It’s getting there and he wants to. It’s not that he doesn’t want to. ... One thing he’s done this fall camp to this point is stay healthy, which he wasn’t able to last year. That’s been a big plus for him, and he’s certainly in that rotation.”
Ramseur’s only full season was as a redshirt freshman in 2017, when he played in all 12 games with six starts at middle linebacker.
This year’s linebacking corps is led by Bruce Bivens and Xavier Smith. The lead pair up front on the D-Line is Rick D’Abreu and Elijah Morris, pacing a group that will be instrumental in the battle between App. State’s persistent run game and ECU’s in Charlotte on Thursday night.
“I want to throw it a lot because I have talented receivers and love my quarterback and I want to be very, very balanced, but if you want to win and win consistently, you better be able to run the football and better be able to stop the run,” head coach Mike Houston said. “Nothing has ever been more important than in this first game.”
Ranked Gamecocks win 3-1
A visit from a top-10 team resulted in No. 10 South Carolina winning 3-1 in women’s soccer over ECU at Johnson Stadium on Thursday night.
The Gamecocks surged from the opening minutes, pressing Pirate goalie Maeve English into four saves in the first 24 minutes, and it was a 1-0 halftime lead for the visitors that was pushed to 3-0 by the 70th minute. ECU (1-2) later got a goal from Sierra Lowery.
After a 7-2 advantage in shots for SC (2-0) in the first half, shots were 9-9 after halftime. The crowd of 862 was the fourth-largest in program history.
“They were here and they stayed, so it was fantastic to see that and they were loud,” ECU coach Jason Hamilton said on ESPN+. “That is what we want. ... Overall, I’m proud of our girls. We talked about every game has to be a learning experience and playing teams like this it will be. We had a couple breakdowns. A team like this is going to take advantage of those breakdowns.”
Starting on the road
The East Carolina women’s basketball nonconference schedule of 13 games consists of seven contests in Minges Coliseum and six on the road, starting with matchups at Middle Tennessee (Nov. 9) and at High Point (Nov. 12) to begin coach Kim McNeill’s third season.
After hosting Gardner-Webb and Hampton (Education Day, Nov. 18, 11 a.m.), ECU will go back on the road to face Wake Forest on Nov. 21. In-state matchups later on the schedule include hosting Campbell (Nov. 28) and at UNC Wilmington on Dec. 19.
ECU’s roster is a mix of seven newcomers and seven returning players, including Raven Johnson as a graduate student and junior guard Taniyah Thompson.
Newcomers arrive in baseball
East Carolina baseball’s 17-player incoming class was announced Friday by coach Cliff Godwin, including junior-college products Carter Cunningham (OF/1B/Florida Southwestern State) and Charlie Hodges (RHP/Parkland College) and graduate transfer pitcher Ben Terwilliger from Barry University.
The 6-foot-4, 244-pound right-handed Terwilliger played summer ball in the MLB Draft League for the Williamsport Crossetters, posting 10 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 6.1 innings. Cunningham is a sophomore who helped Florida SW State to a No. 18 National Junior College Athletic Association national ranking and fourth place at the FSCAA state tournament.
Two catchers are in the class in Ayden Edwards from Pro5 Baseball Academy and former Fuquay-Varina High School standout Ryan McCrystal. The latter was named Most Valuable Player of this year’s 4A state championship series and ranked as the No. 78 catcher nationally by Perfect Game.
The newcomers and returning players will participate in fall conditioning drills, individual workouts and official team practices. The complete fall schedule will be released at a later date.