Ole Miss announced a four-year contract extension for its baseball coach, Mike Bianco, on Sunday night amid LSU's search for a new coach.
The Lafayette (La.) Daily Advertiser reported LSU interviewed Bianco and East Carolina's Cliff Godwin last week.
Godwin, 43, and a three-time American Athletic Conference coach of the year, also was recruiting in-state late last week. He is a former assistant coach at LSU (2006-08) and Ole Miss (2011-14) who recently completed his seventh season leading the Pirates, who lost at Vanderbilt during the NCAA super regional round on June 12.
Ole Miss released a statement Sunday on the updated status for Bianco, who played college baseball at LSU. Godwin is an ECU alum and Snow Hill native.
"Mike Bianco is our head coach, and with his contract extended to the maximum four years, we look forward to seeing him lead Ole Miss to new heights," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in the statement. "We understand that the consistent success of our program will generate interest from other schools, and with any coach, there are personal factors that come into play."
Added Bianco: "Ole Miss is home for me and my family, and I am committed to bringing championships to Oxford. I'm proud of what we have accomplished over the past 21 years, and I look forward to building on that foundation and achieving new levels of success."
LSU, ECU and Ole Miss all lost their respective super regional series.
Southeastern Conference teams that did make the College World Series, which began Saturday, included Vanderbilt (coached by Tim Corbin) and Tennessee (Tony Vitello). Those coaches also have been linked as possible candidates for the LSU vacancy.