East Carolina basketball’s second-half comeback attempt Wednesday night in a 71-64 loss at UCF was fueled by Tremont Robinson-White and Jayden Gardner, who grabbed 10 rebounds and had his second-best scoring output of the season with 23 points.
Gardner’s season-high is 27 points. His career-high is 35 from his freshman campaign on Jan. 13, 2019, in a game at UCF.
A basket by the junior forward cut ECU’s deficit, which was as large as 19 points late in the first half, to 62-59 with 4:24 remaining. UCF then scored six straight points as part of closing the contest on a 9-5 run versus the Pirates, who were led by associate head coach Steve Roccaforte for the second straight game with head coach Joe Dooley unavailable.
“Once (Gardner) got going, we wanted to play through him,” Roccaforte said during his postgame interview on the Pirate IMG Network. “They switched a guard on him a couple of times and we had some good cuts from other people and good passes. We tried to just play through him, and not force anything. He did a good job.”
Robinson-White, the Pirates’ starting point guard, finished with 18 points and made half of his 3-point attempts (3-for-6). He had three assists, four turnovers and four rebounds.
Gardner ranks top-five in the American Athletic Conference in scoring (16.3 points per game) and rebounding with an 8.1 average. He is the only ECU player with a scoring average in double figures, and he scored a total of 25 points in the Pirates’ previous three games leading up to the UCF matchup.
The Pirates (7-5, 1-5) are on a four-game losing streak and will play again Saturday at noon against Tulsa (8-6, 5-4) as part of a men’s-women’s doubleheader versus the Golden Hurricane in Minges Coliseum.
UCF (4-6, 2-5) came into Wednesday night on a five-game losing streak and ranked 10th in the AAC in scoring offense at 63.9 points per game. It started hot, however, and cruised to a 42-25 halftime lead.
The hosts took control with a 14-0 run, reversing a 15-14 Pirate edge to a 28-15 advantage on Darin Green’s 3-pointer that made the Knights 5-of-8 from the outside. They made 6-of-11 from 3 in the opening half.
ECU ranks sixth in the AAC in 3-point percentage defense.
The Knights finished 10-for-23, and ECU was 4-for-20 from 3-point range. J.J. Miles (six points) was 0-for-7 from the outside in his return from a one-game absence in COVID-19 protocols.
Facing a 17-point halftime margin, the Pirates owned a 39-29 scoring advantage in the second half.
“They were closing hard on our shooters, so we really concentrated on shot fakes and trying to penetrate and hit the next guy,” Roccaforte said. “To not take a shot on the first or second guy, but get it to the third or fourth guy and get open shots. I think we did a much better job of that in the second half.”