The Pitt Community College baseball team is as ready for a game against an opponent as it is a preseason intrasquad scrimmage, according to longtime PCC coach Tommy Eason.
Eason’s Bulldogs have mirrored many of the same COVID-19 protocols and practice schedules as East Carolina, which is set to begin its season Feb. 19, while PCC starts Feb. 13.
PCC has worked in small groups — indoors at Next Level Training Center and outdoors at its baseball grounds — and scheduled scrimmages. The preseason also has been about managing the usual outside elements, even in an unusual year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, it’s getting close to baseball season, because it’s starting to rain again,” said Eason during a Wednesday phone interview, not long after he participated in a regularly scheduled COVID-19 test.
Eason said most of his players are in online classes, which has created the opportunity for flexible practice times and routines.
The Pitt roster features four freshmen who went to D.H. Conley in pitchers Davis Pugh and Mitchell Hofler joined by infielder Shea Ward and outfielder Cam Jackson. There are plenty of other in-state products, but also Pennsylvania native Jack Goleski, outfielder Caleb Smallwood from Melbourne, Fla., and catcher Martin Zelenka from the Czech Republic who was previously with the Charlotte 49ers.
Transitioning from working in hitting groups and doing defensive drills into game-like settings will be part of the Bulldogs’ preparations to be fully ready for February games.
“You’re on modified groups anyway and it’s when you bring them together to break down like at the end of the day, that is where you have to be careful obviously with the social distancing and stuff like that,” Eason said. “In this next week, it will be even more important to get used to it. ... When we’re in the dugout and stuff like that, we put our mask on, or anywhere where we are close to each other, so we have to get even more comfortable with that. Anybody who is not on the field of play is going to have to wear a mask.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their first seven games at home, beginning with a three-game set over two days on Feb. 13 and 14 versus USC Sumter. The final game on the team’s schedule is May 9 at Brunswick CC.
“Wherever you go play, you’ll have to abide by that school’s rules,” Eason said. “Our guys are pretty much champing at the bit. Obviously, we haven’t played any baseball since March against somebody in a different uniform against outside competition. Putting the uniform on against somebody else is totally different (from a scrimmage), because of mentality and adrenaline and those types of things. Our guys are eager to play.
“We have the opportunity to get on the field and scrimmage a little bit to get ready for that first game. It’s kind of that buildup to the first game, and I think we could play tomorrow and our guys would go out there and do what they are capable of doing. At the same time, you do want to make sure they are prepared.”