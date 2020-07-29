Former East Carolina pitcher, first baseman and outfielder Alec Burleson was named the American Athletic Conference male and baseball scholar-athlete of the year, the league office announced Wednesday morning. He is the second straight ECU baseball player to earn the conference's male scholar athlete of the year honor and will receive a $4,000 scholarship from the league.
Burleson, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the Major League Baseball draft on June 11, was one of four ECU students to be chosen as their respective sport's AAC scholar-athlete of the year. The others are Dorthea Forbrigd (women's golf), Megan Pallozzi (women's lacrosse) and Patrick Stephenson (men's golf). They will each receive a $2,000 scholarship.
Forbrigd, who graduated in May with a degree in business management and held a GPA of 3.917, is the third Pirate women's golfer to win the award.
Selections for the scholar athlete of the year awards are made by the faculty athletic representatives based on academic credentials and athletic performance.
Burleson, a business management major, was a two-time CoSIDA academic All-American, a six-time ECU athletics director honor roll member and two-time American all-academic selection with a 3.95 cumulative GPA.
"(The draft) was awesome and it happened all so fast," said Burleson, who was named to five All-America teams for his junior season as a two-way standout. "Being able to have my family and some friends from high school and having (ECU teammate Jake) Kuchmaner there and some other friends from college, it was just a great experience to have with them. I'm glad they go to enjoy that moment with me."
Pallozzi has been one of the best players in ECU lacrosse's brief history, and she holds a GPA of 3.798 and is majoring in biology. Stephenson compiled a 73.00 strokes per round average, while maintaining a 4.00 GPA in pursuit of his Master of Business Administration.