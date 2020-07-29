Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 EXPECTED TODAY... ANOTHER DAY OF HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL LEAD TO HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 105 BY LATE MORNING AND INTO THE AFTERNOON ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. SOME LOCATIONS COULD SEE HEAT INDICES CLIMB TO 105 TO 107 BEFORE HEATING IS INTERRUPTED BY THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY THIS AFTERNOON. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.