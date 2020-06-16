About 15 hours after East Carolina's Alec Burleson was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals during second round compensation picks of the Major League Baseball draft, he teed off at Cowan's Ford Golf Club in Stanley, still riding an emotional high.
He played one of the best rounds of his life.
What position Burleson should play as a professional baseball player was a lingering question during his abbreviated junior season this year and entering the draft. The Cardinals selected the left-hander as an outfielder Thursday night and announced his signing Monday, after passing a physical, for $700,000, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis.
"They drafted me as an outfielder, but there hasn't been that many conversations about that yet," said Burleson, who was included on five All-America teams in 2019 thanks to his versatility and production as a starting pitcher, relief pitcher, outfielder and first baseman, on Friday. "You know me from being an ECU baseball player that I'll play wherever I need to play to help the team win or move up to the next level or whatever it may be. They drafted me as an outfielder, but if they told me to go up there and get three outs on the mound, then I'll go up there and get three outs."
After Burleson was picked, ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel profiled him as an everyday right fielder with power potential.
While still in the COVID-19 pandemic and MLB owners and players bogged down in labor talks, there is uncertainty currently for the highest level of baseball and even more so in the minor leagues. Even one day after being drafted and enjoying that moment, Burleson faced the reality of an uncertain future for his next assignment.
"I'm just waiting it out," he said. "I talked to the scout from the Cardinals who scouted me, and my only question was what to expect the next couple of weeks and next couple months. He gave me some bits and pieces about what I need to do in the next week or so, but for the next couple of months, he didn't really have answers for me. I don't think anybody really knows, so I'm going to stay ready like it's the offseason and keep working out and keep hitting."
Burleson posted a .341 career batting average in college baseball. He hit .370 as a sophomore and led the Pirates, who won the NCAA Greenville Regional last year before losing a super regional series at Louisville for a final 47-18 record, with 61 RBIs.
His selection of 70th overall marked the fourth-highest draft pick in ECU history. It came a little earlier than even Burleson, a two-time academic All-American in addition to his on-the-field accolades, was expecting.
"I was expecting the third round and my adviser gave me a call during the second round, and I still wasn't expecting anything of it, but he told me we're trying to make a deal with the Cardinals," Burleson said. "He hung up and called them back and two minutes later, he called me again and said 'Congratulations, you're a St. Louis Cardinal.' I walked inside and got to hear my name get called, but it all happened in a matter of minutes.
"I knew what I was getting and what team was picking me and hearing my name called. It happened really fast, but I'm just happy the Cardinals were going to give me a chance. It's a great organization."
St. Louis also picked ECU pitchers Evan Kruczynski (2017, ninth round) and Chris Holba (2018, 11th) in recent years.
"They both reached out to me, and I'll definitely have some more conversations with them," Burleson said. "Obviously, we're all in a different situation right now. ... One of the Cardinal guys mentioned to me that they like their Pirates."