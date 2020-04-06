In a move that could be viewed as surprising, in-state college basketball recruit JaDun Michael tweeted Monday "I'm staying home" while making a verbal commitment to his hometown school Elon.
Michael is a 6-foot-5, four-star forward from The Burlington School who had previously announced a top-8 list consisting of Elon, East Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Cincinnati and N.C. State. He is rated as the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports, ranking ahead of players who have signed to Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Wake Forest and VCU.
The Pirates already signed 7-footer Derrick Quansah from Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy. Coach Joe Dooley and his staff have courted various players during the current virtual recruiting period, ranging from traditional prep prospects to junior college targets and the graduate transfer market in hopes in adding to their recruiting class.
ECU finished 11-20 this year, losing its final three games of the regular season before the American Athletic Conference tournament was canceled. Elon was 13-21 and lost in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tourney.