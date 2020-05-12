East Carolina University Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and athletics director Jon Gilbert are planning for "really difficult decisions" in athletics in response to the negative effects COVID-19 has had on the Pirates' revenue streams and budgets.
Mitchelson made that clear, without going too deep into specific financial numbers or potential cuts, during an ECU Board of Trustees meeting held virtually Tuesday morning.
"Over the next few weeks, in the range of two to three or four weeks, we will be making really difficult decisions," Mitchelson said. "When I say really difficult decisions, I am not understating the case that these will be tremendously difficult decisions that we must make. We can't wait months to do it, but we must do this in the time frame of the next few weeks."
The meeting came one day after ECU officials received a sustainability report Monday afternoon from a 10-member athletics fiscal sustainability working group that was formed in January, Mitchelson said.
"With the sustainability report in hand and knowing the impact of COVID-19, we are quite aware, painfully aware, that it can't be business as usual," he said. "We have great analysis in that report and a set of recommendations that are going to be useful to athletics director Jon Gilbert and to me as we move forward. ... In the midst of that work, the COVID-19 pandemic presented itself and has had an impact on the athletics situation, as it has the entire university."
Michelson's comments supported what Gilbert wrote in a public letter to Pirate fans on April 28, saying that, “Every budget reduction option is on the table at this point," and, "Our budgets will change for the foreseeable future. There's simply no way around it,” Gilbert wrote.
Stay tuned for more on this story.