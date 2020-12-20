East Carolina football’s tight end room in 2021 is slated to include former Oklahoma linebacker Ryan Jones and former ECU defensive lineman Traveon Freshwater, but not current Pirate tight end Jeremy Lewis.
Jones signed with the Pirates on Wednesday, when ECU’s highest-rated prep signee among 16 total additions was 6-foot-4, 215-pound Jacob Coleman from Matoaca (Va.) High School.
“We have some position flexibility in that room and you’re probably going to see us look at Jeremy Lewis on the defensive side of the ball this spring,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said of Lewis, a former two-way standout at South Central High School as a receiver and defensive end who was a sophomore reserve TE this season for the Pirates. “It’s something he really wants to do. He and I have talked about it, and it’s what he was committed here as out of high school. I asked him to move to tight end when I got here.”
Freshwater, a former sought-after recruit himself from Elizabeth City, played sparingly as a redshirt freshman D-lineman and switched to tight end during ECU’s 3-6 season that concluded Nov. 28. Lewis was not a prominent player on offense, making three receptions in six games for eight catches in two years.
Freshman Shane Calhoun was ECU’s starting tight end, backed up by senior Zech Byrd, and Calhoun finished with five catches for 83 yards. After Byrd grabbed three touchdowns last year in a solid debut season at ECU, no Pirate tight end caught a TD pass this year.
“We’ll see how Traveon develops, but obviously with these two we’re bringing in, I think Ryan Jones is probably a guy who is ready to go as soon as he steps foot on campus,” Houston said. “He’s been preparing for this.”
The Pirates’ coach also referenced Jones, who started three games at linebacker for the Sooners as a redshirt freshman in 2018, not being limited to a traditional TE role.
ECU’s signing day release Wednesday listed Jones at 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds. ESPN rated him as the No. 24 receiver in the country when he was a four-star prospect out of powerhouse Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, signing with OU over Clemson, Florida and North Carolina.
“It’s been a couple years since he’s played offense, so I’m glad he’s getting here for the spring because it will take that to kind of get him back in the groove,” Houston said. “His explosive playmaking ability is pretty special. I think you could see us use him all over the field offensively. For a guy that big to be able to run and jump the way he does, he’s pretty explosive. It’s a rare combination that he has of size and athletic ability.”
Jones is one of the Pirates’ seven enrollees to join the team in January. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Reserve running back Demetrius Mauney also is a candidate to try defense during spring drills.
Like Jones, veteran Pirate running back Darius Pinnix has wide-ranging skills. He was used in some blocking/H-Back type plays this year during his junior season while behind freshmen Rahjai Harris and and Keaton Mitchell on the running back depth chart.
Harris was a major ECU recruit from last December, via Byrnes High School in South Carolina, and he shined immediately in churning out 78.0 rushing yards per game and earning co-American Athletic Conference rookie of the year honors.
The emergence of him and Mitchell was key, as the Pirates will work this offseason on finding ways to best use other offensive options in their attack guided by quarterback Holton Ahlers and steady receivers Tyler Snead and C.J. Johnson.
“When I got here (in December of 2018), we had one on the roster,” said Houston of the tight end position, which was used frequently and effectively when he and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick thrived at James Madison at the Football Championship Subdivision level. “Obviously, if you are going to play with one or two tight ends all the time, you have to have numbers. We wanted to add some depth to that room. ... That room really has quality depth and ability for many years to come.”