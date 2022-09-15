Gilbert pic

ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert addresses the crowd at Thursday's pep rally prior to the Concert in the Commons.

 Craig Moyer Sports Writer

Much like preparing for a tricky offense or a ruthless defense, the East Carolina event staff at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium prepared for a record crowd expected for the Sept. 3 home football opener against N.C. State.

Indeed, a school-record attendance of 51,711 was on hand for the Pirates’ opener. And with that large crowd came complaints of long lines at concessions and a lack of access to food and beverages. Aramark, the concessions vendor at the stadium, announced a number of changes ahead of the Pirates’ Week 2 game last Saturday against Old Dominion.