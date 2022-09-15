Much like preparing for a tricky offense or a ruthless defense, the East Carolina event staff at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium prepared for a record crowd expected for the Sept. 3 home football opener against N.C. State.
Indeed, a school-record attendance of 51,711 was on hand for the Pirates’ opener. And with that large crowd came complaints of long lines at concessions and a lack of access to food and beverages. Aramark, the concessions vendor at the stadium, announced a number of changes ahead of the Pirates’ Week 2 game last Saturday against Old Dominion.
Fans are now allowed to bring in two unopened bottles of water, and Aramark hospitality regional vice president Matt Rogers said it would create additional beverage lines throughout the concourse while adding more food production staff to accommodate the demand.
The Week 2 game against Old Dominion had an announced crowd of 36,852 and by all accounts, the game experience went smoothly.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said that the changes made after Week 1 will be put to the test as the season rolls on with large crowds expected while the football team continues to play well.
“Obviously, we did a lot better for Old Dominion,” Gilbert told the Reflector on Thursday. “Now, it’s hard. We had less people than we did (in Week 1). We’re expecting a good crowd this week. I would say if everybody that has a ticket that shows up, we’re going to have between the high 30s and low 40s (thousand in attendance). I think we had 9,000 students that have picked up tickets. So it’ll be a good test.”
Gilbert said that part of the issue was on the preparation side as event staff became overwhelmed at times handling a crowd that hadn’t before been seen in Dowdy-Ficklen. Gilbert also acknowledged that those preparations could have been better, as the 2022 college football schedule was officially released in February.
And with an in-state, top-15-ranked rival coming to town, anticipation had been bubbling for months.
“I think it’s twofold. It’s hard to replicate that” he said. “Like, we had our last game in November. When you bring in all these people for the first game, they’re going to get overwhelmed like they never have before. It’s a lot to deal with. But I’d also argue that we could have been better prepared in that we knew that many people were coming. It wasn’t a surprise.”
NIL is here to stay
The NCAA in July, 2021, approved a policy that would allow student-athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness. Since then, athletic departments across the country have scrambled to remain competitive among their peers while recruiting and keeping current and prospective athletes has been a buzzsaw as players are searching for the best landing spot to maximize their NIL opportunities.
Gilbert has been following this trend and has done his best to make Greenville a location that offers opportunities for athletes. He talked earlier this year about the possibility of a third-party entity — or collective — being able to help foster NIL deals for ECU athletes.
Team Boneyard is one such collective that formed with an aim of fostering such deals for Pirate student-athletes. Team Boneyard was launched by a group of ECU fans, alumni, former players and donors.
“We’re fortunate we do have a collective here in town that is working on NIL,” Gilbert said. “We have quite a few student-athletes that are getting NIL opportunities that are not part of the collective, that they’re working with their particular businesses.”
In speaking to the ECU Board of Trustees on Thursday, Gilbert hinted at the possibility of donor fatigue as there is only so much money to go around. So the reality is that some schools might be better suited to offer more lucrative opportunities.
That is where he stressed that athletes still have the option to find deals on their own. That could include making appearances at a business, or publishing a social media post about enjoying a restaurant.
The collective is there to help streamline the process.
“The reality is that at the end of the season we’re going to have our better student-athletes get contacted not directly by another institution, but by a third party and they’re going to have NIL opportunities that we’re going to have to work through,” Gilbert said. “So the potential of us losing some of our better student-athletes is real.
“It is difficult because the conversations that we have with our donors participating in the annual fund or participating in the capital campaign, now you want me to do NIL deals? Again, I can’t overstate it enough. It’s a space we’re going to have to play in. Our coaches are only as good as the players that we have. And so it’s something that we’ll continue to have.”