Former East Carolina preferred walk-on and starter Daniel Charles announced Monday night he is entering the transfer portal, part of the reshuffling task in the secondary for Pirate first-year defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.
Charles, a Marietta, Ga., native, started 11 of 12 games at strong safety last year as a sophomore for the 4-8 Pirates, being replaced in the starting lineup for the final game of the season by freshman Juan Powell. The lone start by Powell against Tulsa was part of Powell's emergence during the final half of his freshman year, and it was the only time during American Athletic Conference action that ECU did not have a starting four-man secondary consisting of Charles and Tank Robinson at safety with cornerbacks Colby Gore and Ja'Quan McMillian, who like Powell showed promise as a freshman in 2019.
Charles totaled 57 tackles and two interceptions last year before dealing with disciplinary action, according to a source with the team, since the end of the season.
Gore was a senior last year.
Robinson is a rising senior at free safety with 25 career starts. He and Powell tied for the team lead against Tulsa with 10 tackles.
Harrell and new safeties coach Tripp Weaver could lean on Powell at strong safety or one of the newcomers signed in December, and also Warren Saba and Gerard Stringer are returning veterans who have played outside linebacker and in pass coverage.
Potential success by a reworked secondary also will tie to any steady pressure the Pirates hope to put on opposing quarterbacks after totaling 23 sacks a year ago and allowing 17. ECU also snagged 11 interceptions and threw 10 to opponents.
"Pre-snap and post-snap, we're going to look to give the quarterback different looks," Harrell said during an ECU athletics Facebook Live video on April 17. "I think that does a couple different things. No. 1 is the offense is going to give us different looks with moves, shifts, motion, disguise, so defensively we want to do the same thing. ... I want to create confusion among the offensive coordinator, the quarterback and the O-Line.
"If we can have those guys kind of wondering exactly what we're doing and where we're coming from or what front we're in or what coverage we're in, then I think it gives our kids an advantage. Any time you give our players an advantage, it allows them to play faster and go make plays and tackles for loss and sacks."
Harrell also noted that while he was coordinator at Kennesaw State a season ago, the Owls set school records in sacks and tackles for loss.
The playing status of another starter from 2019, D-end Chance Purvis, has not been updated since his February arrest. Both he and Charles remain on the official roster on ecupirates.com, but the Pirates could ultimately start the season without them.
"I would like to thank East Carolina University for giving me the opportunity to grow and play within their program," Charles wrote on Twitter. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for the institution. It breaks my heart to leave my brothers, but I know the bonds created in the locker room and on the gridiron will forever be solid. With that being said, I am announcing that I am entering the transfer portal and I'm opening up my recruitment."
On the 'road'
A wave of tweets by ECU coaches Tuesday morning emphasized they will be in heavy connection this week with in-state high school players and coaches via virtual recruiting.
Recruiting coordinator and tight ends/inside receivers coach Fontel Mines tweeted he was focused on Fayetteville. Harrell noted his first in-state assignment Tuesday was with Stanly County.
The NCAA banned school and home visits and all in-person contact between coaches and recruits through May 31. Recruiting has surged via phones and computers, including the Pirates' current "on the virtual road" push to target North Carolina prospects.
"Can't wait. Spending the next couple of weeks looking for those future Pirates and visiting with the best high school coaches in the country," offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick tweeted.
The Pirates recently picked up their first verbal commitment for their 2021 class in 6-foot-4, three-star safety Jalen Clyatt from Sandy Springs, Md. He had reported offers from Marshall, Liberty, Maryland and others.