Charlotte turned to its closer, left-handed freshman Christian Lothes, when needing a substitute for injured starting pitcher Andrew Lindsey during the fourth inning of Friday night’s NCAA Greenville Regional game against Maryland at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Lothes struggled with his control in the outing, but the 49ers out-slugged Maryland, 13-10, to advance to a Saturday 6 p.m. semifinal matchup versus regional host East Carolina. Lothes went one-plus inning, limited himself to 27 pitches, and he was charged two runs with three walks, a wild pitch and no hits by the Terrapins before the 49ers pulled him in favor of Austin Marozas.
Charlotte (40-19) did not use Bryce McGowan, a hard-throwing right-hander and first-team Conference USA selection who did warm up briefly during the top of the ninth. He is a top candidate to start against the Pirates and their ace, Gavin Williams, in the always-important winners’ bracket semifinal matchup. Maryland and Charlotte opted to save Sean Burke and McGowan, respectively, who each have 99 strikeouts as their team’s strikeout leader and most imposing hurler.
“We approach every single game this time of year as a must-win,” Charlotte coach Robert Woodard said. “That being said, we’ll convene as a coaching staff and we’ll take a look at some things. ... We’ll make a call on that and certainly Bryce is ready to go, if that’s the decision we make.”
Each of the 49ers’ five pitchers allowed at least one run in a game that featured 23 total runs and 23 hits, including two home runs by surging Charlotte first baseman David McCabe.
Lothes’ season ERA rose from 2.72 to 3.10. He walked three of the six batters he faced.
McGowan went 5.2 innings against ECU on March 13 at Clark-LeClair Stadium, yielding one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a 3-1 win by the Pirates.
Alec Makarewicz hit a home run off McGowan that day. Connor Norby, who went 3-for-4, homered the next inning against Lothes.
Regional No. 2 seed Charlotte pulled away from 3-seed Maryland during the middle innings, showing off its power to gain a 12-5 lead by the end of the sixth.
“We need to build off it, and we know it’s in there because it’s been in there all year,” Niners player Jack Dragum said. “We just have to show up to the yard with the right attitude every day. ... There definitely is some revenge wanted (versus ECU), but I think the biggest thing for us is to show up tomorrow like it’s every other game. The energy, obviously, is going to be provided.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound left-handed McCabe pulled both of his HRs to right field for no-doubt shots. Teammates Will Butcher and Dragum also hit a home run each.
Maryland (28-17) hit two homers.