East Carolina's football game on Sept. 26 will be void of fans and even band members, cheerleaders and players' families inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, but ECU officials are hopeful that could change in October.
The Pirates have home contests scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 17, Nov. 7 and Nov. 28 in a schedule that is bound to be fluid.
The first game, against UCF, is closed to the public. Only essential game management and broadcast personnel and a limited number of media members are permitted to attend. Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert confirmed Friday that band and cheerleaders will not be inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
"It will still take a large number of people to put the game on, but we will have no fans in the stands for (Sept. 26)," Gilbert said Thursday during the ECU Board of Trustees Athletics and Advancement Committee meeting. "I am hopeful that our next game, which would be against the Naval Academy (Oct. 17), hopefully we would get some relief where we could do a (fan) percentage."
ECU and other schools requested waivers to Gov. Roy Cooper to allow family members of players to attend. The waiver was denied.
"That was a state decision by Dr. (Mandy) Cohen, I believe, in conversation with the governor's office," Gilbert said.
No or very limited fans already is part of the early-season norm at other schools. There are other factors that are atypical of a regular college football experience, even for the teams on the field.
“At the end of the day, you have to prepare to play the game,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said. “Conditioning is going to be an issue early in the year, and timing. You have all the clean play we are accustomed to seeing, but you have not had spring practice and spring and summer conditioning. Fall camps have been start and stop and start and stop. I think you are going to see some inconsistent play, even from the top programs."
Gilbert also on Thursday reiterated the intention for ECU and Marshall to play this year. Their game was scheduled for Aug. 29 and pushed back to Sept. 12 before being postponed without a new date.
ECU also postponed games against South Carolina and Norfolk State.
"The South Carolina game we've talked about moving to a later year, and we're still expecting them to come to Greenville next year," Gilbert said. "Our Norfolk State game was moved to 2025. We have a gentleman's agreement with Marshall that if we lose a game in the middle of the year and have the opportunity to add them back in or if neither of us is in a (conference) championship game, we would consider playing at the end of the year. We are continuing to work through that and I do still have conversations daily with athletic directors across the country looking to add games."