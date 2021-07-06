Pro Football Focus ranked East Carolina second in college football a year ago in blitz rate, which Pirate defensive coordinator Blake Harrell can somehow turn into a Chick-fil-A analogy.
No Chick-fil-A drive-thru order is the exact same as the previous order, much like one defensive plan is never the exact same as the previous plan. Chick-fil-A often gains praise for its quickness, regardless of the details of each order.
In other words, be good and efficient at your job.
“The culture is not the chicken sandwich, but it’s how they do their business and how they serve people and how they treat people and get people through that line,” Harrell said during a phone interview last week. “That is their culture and that’s why you go there. That is what we want to do defensively, not that we are a blitzing team or a multiple defense or a 3-4 personnel defense, but we want to be known for how we play the game. That is where we have to continue to grow and continue to improve, and I think we did a great job of that in the spring.”
Steady defense, especially in a 28-3 rout at shorthanded Temple, helped ECU’s 2020 season end with consecutive wins over the Owls and SMU. Those results came after the Pirates yielded at least 34 points in three straight outings, losing 34-30 to Tulsa, 38-21 to Tulane and then 55-17 against Cincinnati.
The Pirates ranked 102nd nationally in total defense in Harrell’s first season as coordinator. Positive notes included ranking in the top 25 in total takeaways (18) and eight fumble recoveries, the most by the Pirates since 2012.
The unit played a total of 11 true freshmen.
“We want to attack,” Harrell said. “If we can do that with base defense and being able to just kind of whip somebody up front and go make those plays, then great. If we have to move around and bring pressure to make it happen, then that is what we’ll do.”
Jireh Wilson led ECU with 3.5 sacks in nine games. Versatile linebacker Xavier Smith (2.5 sacks) returns as the team’s top tackler.
Shawn Dourseau and Bruce Bivens also are back as key tacklers. Harrell lauded Bivens’ leadership on display in ECU football buildings since the end of last season.
“For the development of our guys, it’s about making sure we are installing everything we can this summer that we’ll use in fall camp and we’ll use in Game 1 (versus Appalachian State),” Harrell said. “That way, when we come back and we’re going full speed in camp, they’ve already seen it several times in the summer and know the adjustments. In camp, you have so many things going on and the heat and you get tired and the contact and the full speed of the offense, all of those things factor into it.
“In the summer, you get a chance to slow it down and make sure they have a full understanding of the defense and a full understanding of their responsibility.”