ECU Baseball vs. Bryant University

East Carolina fans react during a game against Bryant last season at Clark Le-Clair Stadium. The Clark family announced a substantial donation to ECU athletics on Tuesday.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The Clark family has made a $2 million investment to support East Carolina's Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU athletics history, according to ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson on Tuesday.

The Clark family which includes Bill Clark and his sons, Hunter, Heath and Lance.