East Carolina’s football team did not hold an official practice Monday, in conjunction with the first day of fall semester classes on campus, as speculation and uncertainty picked up significantly for all conferences and teams about whether or not there will be a season.
Chuck Sullivan, the American Athletic Conference assistant commissioner for communications, wrote in an email Monday afternoon the league at that time did not have a formal statement regarding the status of fall sports. He said the AAC had a regularly scheduled weekly meeting set for today with its athletics directors and senior woman administrators.
Multiple media reports surfaced Sunday and Monday that the Big Ten is voting against fall sports for this year. Old Dominion, a Conference USA member and nonconference opponent of the Pirates each of the last two years, announced Monday it canceled its fall sports season. UNC Wilmington, which does not play football, suspended its fall sports.
A #WeWantToPlay national campaign on social media prominently featured Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and also teammate Cornell Powell, a senior receiver for the Tigers and former J.H. Rose High School star who tweeted “#WeWantToPlay” and “#WEAREUNITED.”
ECU running back Demetrius Mauney has been one of the more active Pirates on social media in expressing wanting to play. His tweets came on the heels of ECU holding a Saturday preseason scrimmage in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and as East Carolina and Marshall officials were working toward moving their Aug. 29 game to a later date.
“We all have worked (too) hard to not play, from the players to the coaches and all the behind-the-scenes staff,” said a Mauney tweet Monday afternoon, which included #WeWantToPlay at the end.
Gov. Roy Cooper last Wednesday extended North Carolina’s Phase 2, which includes restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings, through at least Sept. 11. He discussed the importance and ramifications of campuses opening up to all students during his news conference.
“In-person learning has benefits, but it means challenges for our state, especially as our higher education campuses draw students from around the country and the world,” Cooper said. “With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus. Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina.”
Pirate coach Mike Houston has been like other college football coaches in voicing a “control what we can control” approach. The start of classes for ECU, which has had next-day results available with its weekly COVID-19 tests of players, coaches and staff, added another layer of precautions with student-athletes mixing with various students on campus.
“A lot of our guys are going to have online classes, but there are some that will have classes in-person,” Houston said. “Any time you have an in-person class, I think it’s important for us, even more so that anybody else because we have the season at stake, to wear a mask and keep our distance and be conscientious with any interactions we have with any other member of the student body. ... The dorms are going to be a challenge, classes are going to be a challenge and campus is going to be a challenge, so hopefully we can navigate that successfully. ... Some (players) have their own room and a lot of them have roommates.
“I think, for the most part, the football guys in the dorm have a football roommate, which is good and bad. I wished we could have them all in their own separate room. That would be ideal.”