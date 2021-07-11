Hard-throwing pitcher Gavin Williams became the second-highest Major League Baseball draft selection in East Carolina history when the Cleveland Indians picked him in the No. 23 slot Sunday night.
Williams was a first-team All-American this year in his first and only full season as a weekend starter. His consistency during Friday outings solidified him as a first-round talent, which was referenced before and after the Indians picked the 6-foot-6 Fayetteville native.
"In his jump this year, he just kept going and going and going," analyst Kyle Peterson said during the ESPN draft broadcast.
The slot value for the No. 23 pick is $2,926,800.
ECU played at Vanderbilt, led by Vandy star pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, during the NCAA super regional round.
Leiter was the No. 2 pick to the Texas Rangers, whose Low-A affiliate is the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston. Rocker went 10th to the New York Mets.
Game 1 of the ECU-Vanderbilt super regional featured Williams striking out 13 batters with two runs allowed in 7.1 innings thanks to a sharp curveball and fastball in the high-90s mph. Rocker, the 2019 College World Series most outstanding player, threw 7.2 scoreless innings with 11 Ks.
"Gavin Williams going toe-to-toe with Kumar Rocker probably made himself more money than anybody in the month of June in a super regional," ESPN's Chris Burke said. "Regardless of what you think of his history, the ceiling is as high as just about anybody right-hander in this draft."
The Commodores won 2-0 over Williams and the Pirates, and then 4-1 to eliminate ECU from the NCAA tournament.
Williams finished with a 1.88 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 81.1 innings in his final collegiate season. He had a 4.56 ERA in 49.1 innings in 2019, then made only two appearances (3.0 scoreless innings) in 2020.