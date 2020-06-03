The alumni aspect of college sports cutting programs is unique to Kirstin Burgess.
She lived in South Africa for 18 years and has been in Greenville for 18 more, first coming to the city to play tennis for East Carolina. When the Pirates eliminated all of their tennis and swimming and diving programs on May 21, Burgess reflected immediately on her Greenville and Pirate roots.
She was the Pirates' interim head coach in women's tennis, following Tom Morris' retirement effective March 1, when the school cut the sport amid financial concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Do we still have alumni events and do we still do things like that?" asked Burgess, who played for ECU from 2003-06 and her final season included a personal-best 17 singles victories. "I'd say that's a hard part, but I'm definitely proud of what we managed to achieve here in my 18 years of involvement. We not only improved things academically, but in the community and on the court. We went from a team that would lose a lot of matches my freshman year to a team that wins a lot of those matches now while coaching. We pulled ourselves ahead of a lot of the programs that I competed against as a player, so there is a sense of pride in what we created here and built here."
Pirate swimming and diving coach Matthew Jabs also is an alum.
Burgess said she sensed changes were coming in the days leading up to the school's downsize from 20 sponsored teams to 16, although it still was difficult for her to hear the official decision.
"The outpouring of support, even going back to friends from high school who I haven't seen in 20 years, the support has been so overwhelming that any of the emotions I was feeling then I am well past it now," she said. "Inside the tennis bubble, it affects me more and affects my tennis players more and affects people I care about, so it is harder for me to grasp. But as an ECU alum, I just want the university to do well and I want this decision to be the right one and to mean that we are going to turn the corner. Success can come our way and financial stability can come our way is ultimately my hope, for the sake of other ECU employees and athletes and friends and relationships I have built over the years. ... I hope it was the right decision and it helps fix the problem."
The Associated Press reported last weekend around 100 programs have been cut this year by four-year colleges. Less than a week after the Pirates' announcement, in-state foe Appalachian State followed by eliminating men's teams in indoor track and field, soccer and tennis.
ECU's women's tennis roster had 10 players. Two were from Raleigh, one Clayton and all of the others were foreign-born.
Women's tennis is a head count sport, per NCAA rules, meaning players can only be on full scholarship or a walk-on. No partial scholarships are allowed, which affects roster spots and transfer options for many players now as programs are eliminated.
Burgess encouraged the Pirate players to enter the transfer portal to explore their options. She has helped with guidance for them, but also understands they have personal decisions to make in transferring elsewhere to play tennis or to remain at ECU to complete their academics without playing the sport.
"We're not the last program that is going to get cut in tennis, and that is the reality of the situation right now with the virus," Burgess said. "I had a couple (players) who had interest already from some schools and a lot of great programs. If it's a right fit then some of them will move on. For some of the upperclassmen, the decisions are harder for them because they are so far in their academic (progress) right now that it's kind of hard to change things with their professors and their relationships."
Burgess, who was elevated from ECU assistant coach to associate head coach in 2017, also is mulling her options.
"This was where I wanted to be, so I don't know what's next," she said. "I will put in an application for a few collegiate jobs, but it has to be the right fit for my family, more than anything else. My husband has been in Greenville since the early 1990s, so he's obviously established with his own employment, and any decision we make would have to suit us as a family. ... We'll try to hunt around and try to find a great fit, and if it's in Greenville then it's in Greenville and if it is not, then it's not. I spent 18 years in South Africa and 18 years in Greenville."