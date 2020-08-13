East Carolina is one of the college football teams that was not able to hold any spring practices this year but is currently in a mostly normal routine of fall-semester full practices, while some other teams and leagues have stopped workouts and postponed games entirely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite not having more clarity on a potential date for an opening game versus Marshall, ECU conducted practice Wednesday for the second straight day.
“You can sit around and Zoom meet and sit around and draw stuff up, but until you’re actually out there doing it, you don’t really know what a player can do and what something is going to look like,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said. “Every day, for a coach and especially one who had to sit around for however many months and do nothing, right now every day is just a dream. It’s back to the old and enjoying every moment you have in this profession.”
Practices this week have served as a transition away from Saturday’s preseason scrimmage and toward a second scrimmage. Wednesday’s workout was interrupted by lightning during the evening.
Houston added that recent workouts have been especially valuable for coaches to evaluate new personnel, which includes not only freshmen, but also transfers like running back Chase Hayden (Arkansas), defensive lineman Chris Willis (Appalachian State) and multiple additions in the defensive backfield.
Shawn Dourseau and Robert Kennedy are former junior college DBs who already have impressed in Greenville.
Hayden has used this week to bounce back from the scrimmage that was dictated by big plays from the defense, including two interceptions by Kennedy. The former Razorback rusher, who is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds and scored four touchdowns in seven games as a freshman for Arkansas in 2017, is in rotation with returners Darius Pinnix and Demetrius Mauney, rookie Rahjai Harris and others in the backfield.
Quarterback Holton Ahlers was the Pirates’ leading rusher in 2018 and was second last season behind Mauney, who totaled 446 yards on 125 carries in his freshman campaign.
“I think (Hayden) was a little frustrated with the way he performed Saturday and he came back out (Tuesday) and I could tell he was really intentional with everything he was doing,” Houston said. “He was still out on the field when I left, getting some extra conditioning in. Certainly, the thing he brought the most to the (running back) room was competition. ... There is incredible competition every single day, and it’s every day you see somebody else really stand out.”