AAC commish: Coordinated response needed to stabilize FBS

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco addresses the media in 2015 during media day in Newport, R.I. Aresco said Thursday athlete compensation, the transfer portal and conference realignment have created a perfect storm for an unsettled situation.

 File photo/The Associated Press

Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida were the top three football teams in the American Athletic Conference a year ago with a combined conference record of 22-4. The same three teams were selected to finish atop the conference again in 2022 according to a preseason poll released ahead of the league’s media day on Thursday.

This is also the final year in the AAC for those same three schools, as their reign atop the AAC is numbered.