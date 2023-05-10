American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday regarding the future branding of college athletics, most notably the continued divide between the so-called Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences.
The statement was a follow-up to a similar Aresco letter released by the American in March calling for the dissolution of the names used over the last decade-plus to divide the NCAA’s biggest five conferences from the rest. The AAC commissioner said in his most recent statement that the use of the term Power 5 “has created a divide in Football Bowl Subdivision football that is not healthy and that is often not supported by competitive results on the field and court. The recent realignment in college athletics has further eroded the P5 concept.”
Aresco argued that the divide has not received the attention it deserves and has fallen by the wayside in comparison to hot button topics like player health and safety, NIL, pay-to-play and the transfer portal.
“First and foremost, is it healthy to have created and furthered a P5 nomenclature in college sports that relegates half of the FBS conferences, regardless of their accomplishments, to a perceived second-class status that often causes these non-P5 conferences to be ignored in media articles and discussions?” Aresco said in the statement. “To have given it credibility quasi-officially? Is that inclusion? Is that a concern for student-athletes’ health and well-being? Is that pro-competitive? Is that furthering fair competition and equality of opportunity? The answer to all these questions is a resounding no.”
Aresco went to assert that the “P5” idea was largely media created and said it has become a vehicle for those top conferences to enact new legislation, often without the consultation of other leagues and often to their detriment.
“With so much authority devolving to the conferences in the current NCAA governance landscape, it can be argued that the autonomy concept may eventually become unnecessary. Practically speaking, very little autonomy legislation has been passed in recent years,” Aresco said, calling the P5 a “self-selected group.”
“The compelling issue at hand is the manufactured P5 label and the attendant fallout that is damaging to college athletics. There is no question that if the autonomy protocol is finally abandoned, the P5 designation and the P5-G5 divide would have a harder time surviving, but there should be a conscious effort to discard the P5 and G5 labels regardless, an effort that should be supported by the NCAA and by the autonomy conferences themselves.”
The full statement by Aresco is available on the AAC official website.
ECU football
The East Carolina football team announced on Tuesday the addition of Shane Montgomery as senior offensive analyst.
Montgomery brings 32 years of Division I coaching experience to the Pirates, including four years as an FBS head coach and 16 years as an offensive coordinator at both the FCS and FBS levels. He comes to ECU after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Buffalo.
During his tenure with the Bulls, Montgomery mentored seven All-Mid-American Conference players, while his squads averaged 28.9 points and 393.1 yards of total offense per contest.
Last year, the Bulls posted a 7-6 overall record which included a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the 2022 Camellia Bowl. His team averaged 28.5 points and 377.2 yards of total offense per game while ranking in the top half of the MAC in nine offensive categories including first in fourth down conversions (59.5 percent). A trio of players in wide receiver Quian Williams as well as offensive linemen Desmond Bissent and Gabe Wallace garnered all-conference accolades.
Montgomery also spent two seasons at James Madison (2019-20) where he called plays for one of the FCS’ top-ranked offenses. The Dukes ranked third in scoring in 2019 (40.0) and 14th in 2020-21 (33.6). JMU was 10th nationally in his first season in total offense (465.8) and 12th in the FCS in his second season (447.5).