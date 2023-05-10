Aresco AAC podium

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco speaks at the American football kickoff in 2019.

 File/The Daily Reflector

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday regarding the future branding of college athletics, most notably the continued divide between the so-called Power 5 and Group of 5 conferences.

The statement was a follow-up to a similar Aresco letter released by the American in March calling for the dissolution of the names used over the last decade-plus to divide the NCAA’s biggest five conferences from the rest. The AAC commissioner said in his most recent statement that the use of the term Power 5 “has created a divide in Football Bowl Subdivision football that is not healthy and that is often not supported by competitive results on the field and court. The recent realignment in college athletics has further eroded the P5 concept.”