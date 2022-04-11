The Pitt Community College baseball team is winning again, not that it has done much losing lately.
The Bulldogs (25-5) completed a weekend sweep of visiting Brunswick with a 16-11 victory on Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive win for PCC starting with a 12-2 midweek nod over rival Lenoir Community College. The day before, LCC snapped the Bulldogs’ 12-game unbeaten string.
In Sunday’s victory against Brunswick, PCC slugged out 16 hits to collect its 16 runs, and the top eight batters in the order had at least one hit.
No one had a bigger day than Robert Buckley, who finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs. Also going deep were Robbie O’Neal (2-5, 3 RBIs) and Shea Ward (2-5, RBI). Houston Koon (2-5) and Jayson Arendt added doubles in the win, while Will Walker finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Chris Morris got the win after throwing six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five.
O’Neal and Arendt homered and combined for five RBI’s in Saturday’s 7-2 win, and Koon was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Cannon Pickell backed that up with six strong innings on the hill that included two runs allowed on six hits with eight strikeouts versus three walks.
In Saturday’s first game, Pitt overturned a 5-3 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the seventh in a 9-7 win. Buckley (2-4, 3 RBIs) homered and doubled and Ryker Galaska tripled and drove in three runs.
PCC softball splits
The Bulldogs (23-7) settled for their second straight two-game split, this time dropping their opener on Saturday at Surry, 8-5, before claiming the second game 8-1.
In that win, Lindsey Curlings went the distance, allowing one run on five hits. Leadoff hitter Summer Campbell doubled and drove in four runs in 3-for-4 outing. Mallory Dawson and Caitlyn Graziani (RBI) also notched two hits apiece in the win.
In the loss, Emily Oliver drilled a home run and drove in a pair as part of a 2-for-4 day, while Abbi Carpenter (2-4) doubled and drove in a run Lexi Phillips had two hits and Kearsyn Henderson added a double.
ECU runner tops record
East Carolina continued its push toward the American Athletic Conference outdoor championships over the weekend at the Duke Invitational, where Chase Osborne set a new school record in the 5,000-meter run while ECU runners posted six top-10 program times and marks.
Osborne ran a 14:24.79 time to set the new standard. Other top-10 marks included Madeline Hill’s third in 5,000m (16:51.05) and Molly Stecker’s fifth in the high jump (1.70m).
East Carolina travels to Columbia, S.C., this weekend for the Gamecock Invitational.
ECU softball swept
Kenna Wilkey tossed her second complete-game shutout of the weekend Sunday afternoon as Houston secured a series sweep of East Carolina with an 8-0 shutout in six innings.
ECU (19-21, 2-7 AAC) managed five hits off Wilkey in six frames of work and struck out nine times. Jocelyn Alonso tallied two of ECU’s five base knocks.
The Pirates threatened in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one-out on hits by Alonso, Logyn Estes and Bailee Wilson, but Wilkey fanned the final two batters of the inning to keep the Cougars ahead by five.
ECU lost a 3-0 lead on Saturday in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Cougars, and UH won the opener convincingly, 5-0.
The Pirates smashed a season-high 18 hits in a 13-8 midweek win over N.C. Central.
East Carolina heads to Orlando, Fla. next for a weekend series at UCF.