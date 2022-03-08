The Pitt Community College baseball team won big all weekend against Southeastern Community College-Whiteville over the weekend.
The Bulldogs (9-3) opened the series with a 10-3 win in Saturday’s doubleheader opener, then upped that with two straight 11-1 victories to cap a weekend in which they allowed just five runs while scoring 32.
In Friday’s win, Pitt pounded home seven runs in the first two innings. Netting two hits each in the win for PCC were Ryker Galaska (two doubles, two RBIs), Shea Ward (2B, 3B, RBI) and Robbie O’Neal (2B, three RBIs, three runs). Shane Nolan hit a solo home run and scored three times.
PCC travels to take on Methodist JV on Wednesday.
Thompson honored
After one of the best seasons in program history, Taniyah Thompson was named the American Athletic Conference’s most improved player in women’s basketball, as well being named first-team all-conference.
Thompson is the first player in East Carolina history to receive the most improved player award. The Hamden, Conn., native is the second Pirate to earn firat-team all-conference honors in the American, joining Jada Payne, who earned the honor in both 2015 and 2016.
Thompson previously set an ECU freshman record with 412 points, averaging 12.0 points in 2020-21. This year, she finished second in scoring in the AAC at 18.64 points per game while shooting a career-high 40.4 percent overall, 32.9 from three-point rance and 78.4 percent from the line.
She also set career highs in rebounding (4.3) and assists (31). She scored in double figures in 26 of 28 games, finishing the season on a streak of 19 straight games of at least 10 points, a stretch that included all 15 AAC games.
ECU softball
Taylor Cherry tossed a perfect game Sunday afternoon to lift host Elon past East Carolina, 1-0, in the finale of the Cardinal Invitational.
The Pirates (8-10) could not connect with Elon pitcher Cherry, who struck out 10 batters. ECU’s Madisyn Davis (3-1) suffered her first loss, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Elon scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the first off of a Gabi Schaal sacrifice fly.
ECU starts a seven-game homestand Wednesday when it hosts North Carolina at 5 p.m.
The Pirates split their games at the tourney on Saturday, beating Detroit-Mercy 10-2 in five innings before dropping the nightcap to Michigan State 6-1.
The Pirates scored eight total runs in the third and fourth frames to coast to the run-rule victory in Saturday’s opener. Logyn Estes went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Her three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth provided ECU’s final margin of victory. Sydney Yoder chipped in with two hits, a run scored and two RBIs.
In the second game, Ashley Miller struck out 12 Pirate batters en route to an easy win. The win for the Spartans avenged a 4-2 loss to the Pirates in Friday’s opener.
Burris lauded by AAC
ECU runner Royal Burris was recognized by the American last week for producing the Most Outstanding Male Track Performance of the league’s indoor track and field season.
Burris ran the second-fastest indoor 200-meter dash time in program history at the AAC Indoor Championships, where he clocked 20.88 to win the league title.
His effort in the event is second only to former Pirate standout and Olympian Lashawn Merritt, who ran the race in 20.40 in 2005.
“We are extremely excited to have Royal Burris receive this award,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “I cannot think of another person that is more deserving. An accomplishment like this does not happen by accident or by pure luck. Royal has spent the last 2.5 years perfecting his track events to get to this point.”