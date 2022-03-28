The Pitt Community College baseball team chalked up its eighth consecutive win this weekend to complete a three-game series sweep of Fayetteville Tech in Winterville.
The Bulldogs (17-4) reeled off 18-1, 5-2 and 16-4.
In Sunday’’s finale, broke a 3-3 tie with an emphatic seven-run third inning to take the lead for good, and six more runs in the fourth helped to end the game in five frames. Leadoff man Houston Koon continued to swing a hot bat, hitting a home and driving in five as part of his perfect 3-for-3 day.
Also for PCC, Caleb May smashed a double and drove in four, part of a game in which the Bulldogs made the most of just seven hits. Ryker Galaska added a home and three RBIs in the win.
Alex Alderson went all five innings for the winners, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out two.
Koon also had a team-high in RBIs with two in Saturday’s second game, while Hunter Zentz and Jayson Arendt (2-3) both tripled.
In the series opener, Pitt grabbed a 4-1 lead after one, then put the game away with 14 tallies in the fourth. Calen Smallwood hits a grand slam and May doubled and drove in four as part of his 3-for-4 game, while Will Walker also homered and drove in four.
PCC is back on the field today when it hosts the N.C. Wesleyan JV team on Wednesday.
Bulldog softball red hot
PCC softball is riding just as high the baseball team, winning 13 of its last 14 including the last six in a row after the Bulldogs’ two-game home sweep of Cleveland C.C. over the weekend.
The Bulldogs (19-4) outscored Cleveland 33-3, including wins of 13-3 and 20-0.
Lexi Phillips (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Alexis Phillips (2-for-4, 4 RBIs) each ripped two doubles to lead the 20-0 rout, while Lindsey Curling was 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Abbi Carpenter was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Summer Campbell added a solo home run.
Curlings threw all five innings and scattered a pair of hits.
In the opener against Cleveland, Carpenter slugged two homers and drove in six, and Campbell and Lexi Phillips each added one to go with three RBIs to fuel the blowout.
ECU LAX keeper honored
East Carolina freshman women’s lacrosse goalkeeper Brynn Knight was named the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the week on Monday.
In addition to Knight’s recognition, freshman attacker Leah Bestany and junior midfield Ellie Bromley were tabbed to the AAC weekly honor roll.
Knight backstopped ECU to a pair of wins over Campbell and William & Mary last week as the Pirates reached the seven-win mark for the first time in program history. She registered a .579 save percentage and an 8.00 goals-against average while averaging 11.0 saves.
In ECU’s 13-10 victory over the Camels, Knight made 13 stops before accumulating nine saves in the 16-6 triumph over the Tribe.
ECU track takes 6 titles
The East Carolina track and field program kicked off its outdoor season over the weekend at the Raleigh Relays and Trojan Challenge at N.C. State and Mount Olive, respectively, by winning six events at the Trojan while setting four program top-10 outdoor times.
Event winners for the Pirates included Alyssa Zack in the 5,000m (17:55.35), Naadiya Faison in the shot put (14.85m), Rebekah Bergquist in the discus (44.31m) and the javelin (41.46m), Starrett Vesper in the pole Vault (4.40m) and Logan Carroll in the shot put (15.87m).
East Carolina welcomes The Citadel, UNCW, Mount Olive, Winthrop, Virginia Tech and UNC Pembroke on Friday and Saturday the eighth annual Bill Carson Invitational.
ECU softball rebounds
An 11-run first-inning outburst was more than enough for East Carolina to even its AAC softball series at Memphis as the Pirates rolled to a 12-5 victory on Saturday.
ECU (17-13, 1-1 AAC) rapped double-digit hits for the second straight game, out-hitting Memphis by a 12-7 margin.
The Pirates also scored 11 runs in an inning for the first time since posting 12 in the fourth inning of a 14-5 win over Towson in 2019.
Sophie Wools was one of five ECU batters to record a pair of hits, and she also drove in four runs. Jocelyn Alonso put together another solid effort, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, and Hannah Bassham tallied three hits for the home side.
Taylor Smith (4-1) was credited with the win in 1.1 innings of work, as she did not walk or strike out any batters.
The Pirates then claimed the series in a 7-4 victory on Sunday, and on Monday, sophomore infielder Jocelyn Alonso was named the American player of the week after hitting .545 (6-for-11) with four runs scored, eight RBIs and 12 total bases in four games.
Alonso began the series at Memphis by going 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs on the strength of a grand slam. She then posted two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs in the Pirates’ 12-5 victory Saturday before scoring a run and driving in one in Sunday’s finale.